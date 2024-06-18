Will continue serving developed India's 4 pillars: PM Modi in Varanasi

In his first visit to his parliamentary constituency Varanasi after the Lok Sabha elections, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday reiterated that his government, in its "unprecedented" third term, will remain committed to serving the "four pillars" of developed India: The youth, farmers, the poor, and women.

The PM said the last time a government won for a third successive term was 60 years back. "This hat-trick happened in India more than 60 years ago," he said. Earlier, the PM electronically released the 17th instalment of the flagship PM Kisan Nidhi, in which more than 92.6 million farmers received cash benefits of Rs 20,000 crore directly into their bank accounts. He also distributed certificates to more than 30,000 women self-help groups (SHG) trained as 'Krishi Sakhis' to work as para-extension workers.



He said his government's first two decisions, approving the PM Kisan Samman Nidhi instalment and the construction of houses for 30 million poor people, were dedicated to the country's farmers, the poor, and women.



"If in a country like India, with soaring aspirations of the youth and where the dreams of its people are boundless, if a government returns to power after ten years of rule, it is a massive victory and huge vote of trust. And this trust of yours is my biggest capital and gives me the energy to take the country to new heights," said the PM, who won from Varanasi for a third successive term.



Addressing a public meeting in Varanasi, the PM said the domestic farm sector should now focus on the international market, attain self-reliance in pulses and oilseeds, and augment exports. "I envision that every dining table across the world should have some or the other food products or items produced in India," the PM said. He thanked the people of Varanasi for "electing a PM" for the third time in a row.



The PM called upon women to play a more active role in farming and listed an array of schemes to encourage women's participation in farming and allied activities. He said the Krishi Sakhi initiative is a step towards creating 30 million 'Lakhpati Didis'.

Modi said the Centre and state government have taken several steps for the welfare of farmers of Varanasi and Purvanchal and mentioned Banas Dairy Sankul, perishable cargo centre, and Integrated Packaging House. "Banas Dairy has changed the fortunes of farmers and cattle rearers in and around Varanasi. Today, this dairy is collecting about 300,000 litres of milk every day. More than 14,000 cattle-rearing families of Banaras alone are registered with this dairy. Banas Dairy will add 16,000 more cattle rearers of Varanasi in the next one and a half years. After the arrival of Banas Dairy, the income of many milk producers in Varanasi increased by up to Rs 5 lakh."



The PM spoke of the work done under the PM Matsya Sampada Yojana to boost regional fisheries, including constructing a modern fish market in Chandauli. He said that PM Surya Ghar Muft Bijli Yojna is thriving in Varanasi. Around 40,000 locals have registered for the scheme and 2,500 houses have already got solar panels and work is ongoing on 3,000 houses, he said.



The PM said that the recent Lok Sabha elections exemplified the deep roots and the strength of Indian democracy. Uttar Pradesh Governor Anandiben Patel, UP CM Yogi Adityanath, Union Minister for Agriculture and Farmers' Welfare Shivraj Singh Chauhan and others attended the event.