Sensex (    %)
                        
Nifty (    %)
                        
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Bank (    %)
                        

Congress has outdated ideology; we extend our sympathies: PM Modi in RS

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday took a swipe at Congress Rajya Sabha leader Mallikarjun Kharge for his '400 paar' speech

Prime minister narendra modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the Rajya Sabha (Photo: Sansad TV)

Nandini Singh New Delhi
4 min read Last Updated : Feb 07 2024 | 2:33 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Parliament Budget Session: Following his fiery speech filled with jibes at the Congress, the Opposition's failure, and the upcoming general elections in the Lok Sabha on Monday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is now replying to the Motion of Thanks in the Rajya Sabha.

Addressing the Upper House, PM Modi took a dig at Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge over his claim that the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) alliance will win 400 seats in the upcoming 2024 Lok Sabha elections.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

"Kharge ji has given 400 paar ashirvaad to the Bharatiya Janata Party [BJP]. When will he get the chance to say that again?" PM Modi said.

On Kharge's 'long' speech in the Rajya Sabha, PM Modi said that he was wondering how Kharge got the freedom to speak so much. "Then, I realised that the two commandos who are usually here were not present... Kharge ji, after realising there were no umpires or commandos, kept hitting 4s and 6s," PM Modi said.

The prime minister also recalled incidents from the previous year, noting, "I remember the incident from last year. We used to sit in that building, and attempts were made to stifle the voices of the PM of the country."

Addressing the present situation, he said, "Today too, you have come prepared not to listen. But you can't suppress my voice. People of the country have strengthened this voice. I, too, have come prepared this time." 

He emphasised the resilience of his voice, underlining that it cannot be muzzled, thanks to the support of the people.


Addressing the Rajya Sabha, PM Modi said, “The Congress, in its greed for power, openly strangled democracy. It also dissolved democratically-elected governments overnight.”

He further accused the Congress party of “creating narratives to break the country.”

"The Congress that jailed Constitutional decorum, the Congress that tried to lock up newspapers - that Congress has now acquired the habit of creating narratives of breaking the country. This was not enough, now they are making statements about breaking the north and south. And this Congress is lecturing us on democracy and federalism!" he said.
 

Also Read

Opposition's no-confidence motion defeated in Lok Sabha by voice vote

From Ghamandiya alliance to Manipur: Modi's top quotes from no-trust motion

Prime Minister Modi to reply on 'Motion of Thanks' in Rajya Sabha today

LIVE: Shah appeals to Meitei, Kuki communities to engage in dialogue

Now you can post videos with text captions on Instagram Notes: How it works

'This is Anyay Yatra': BJP on Akhilesh Yadav joining Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra

ONDC onboards 11 fair price shops in Himachal Pradesh in pilot initiative

'Nothing but a Hindu code for all': Owaisi slams Uniform Civil Code

EAM Jaishankar, Greek NSA Athanasios Ntokos discuss key regional issues

HC to hear plea challenging Hindu prayers in Gyanvapi mosque on Feb 12

Further criticising the Congress, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that while the Congress party had ceded significant portions of the country's land to the enemy, it now attempts to deliver lectures on internal security.

"Congress ceded large chunks of the country's land to the enemy but is now giving sermons to us on internal security," he said.

He also challenged the Congress party's credibility, highlighting their inconsistency in guaranteeing leaders and policies. He pointed out the irony of Congress questioning the guarantees provided by his government while lacking a stable foundation within their party.

"Congress does not have guarantee of its leaders and policies but is questioning Modi's guarantees," he said.


In another scathing attack, PM Modi accused the Congress of remaining inspired by the British and perpetuating symbols of slavery for decades. "Congress gave such narratives that those following Indian traditions were looked down upon," he said.

The prime minister further alleged that Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru was against quotas, dalits, backwards, and tribals.

He further pointed out that the Congress's retention of Article 370 had resulted in the deprivation of the Scheduled Tribes (ST) and Scheduled Castes (SC) in Jammu and Kashmir from their rightful entitlements.

In contrast, the prime minister highlighted his government's bold move in revoking Article 370, thereby securing the rights of the ST and SC communities in the region.

"In the 10 years of Congress, the Indian economy was in fragile five. Congress government was known for policy paralysis. On the other hand, in our 10 years, India has been one of the top five economies. Our 10 years will be remembered for big and decisive decisions," he added.


 





Topics : Narendra Modi India Prime Minister Rajya Sabha Rajya Sabha TV Congress mallikarjun kharge BS Web Reports

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 07 2024 | 2:33 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayHDFC BankLatest News LiveGold-Silver Price TodayHappy Rose Day 2024Noida MetroSBI Share PriceCognizant Q4 ResultsBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon