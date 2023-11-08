Sensex (0.05%)
64975.61 + 33.21
Nifty (0.19%)
19443.50 + 36.80
Nifty Midcap (0.99%)
40446.85 + 397.05
Nifty Smallcap (0.90%)
6186.70 + 55.45
Nifty Bank (-0.18%)
43658.65 -79.25
Heatmap

Will ensure respect of women: Modi slams Nitish over 'derogatory' remarks

Nitish Kumar, while emphasising the importance of education among women to control the population

narendra modi

Press Trust of India Guna (MP)
3 min read Last Updated : Nov 08 2023 | 6:44 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday slammed Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar over his derogatory' remarks against women in assembly and said the constituents of the INDIA bloc have not uttered a word despite such disrespect for women.
The PM said he will do whatever he can to ensure the respect of women.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
Yesterday, one of the INDI alliance's big leaders who is holding the bloc's flag high and playing different games to unseat the present government (at the Center) used a language, which no one can even think of in a state assembly in the presence of mothers and sisters... he didn't even feel ashamed of it, said Modi without taking Nitish Kumar's name.
Nitish Kumar, while emphasising the importance of education among women to control the population, on Tuesday put forward a vivid description in the state assembly of how an educated woman can restrain her husband during sexual intercourse. He apologised for the remarks on Wednesday.
Those having such a vision, how can they keep your honour and respect? How low will they stoop? What an unfortunate situation for the country. I will do whatever I can to ensure your honour and respect, PM Modi said.
He was addressing a rally in Madhya Pradesh's Guna ahead of the November 17 assembly elections.
He (Nitish Kumar) does not have shame. Not only this, no leader of INDI alliance uttered a word despite such big disrespect for women, he said and asked, Those who have such a view against mothers and sisters, can they do any good?

Mothers and sisters, for your respect I will do whatever I can, he asserted.
Referring to his promise of continuing the free ration scheme to 80 crore people across the country beyond December, Modi said the Congress has announced that it would complain against him to the Election Commission on the issue.
I will do everything to ensure the continuation of the free ration scheme to 80 crore people for the next five years. Let them (Congress) go to any court against me in the world, he said.

Also Read

Nitish Kumar in soup over his 'birth control lessons' in Bihar Assembly

FIR filed against BJP's Amit Malviya for "derogatory" posts on Rahul Gandhi

Ex-JD(U) president RCP Singh joins BJP, attacks Bihar CM Nitish Kumar

No domicile-based reservation for teaching jobs in Bihar govt schools

Donald Trump fined $5,000 for derogatory post on campaign website

Nitish apologises for comment on women amid Oppn, social media protest

Lokpal has ordered CBI probe against Mahua Moitra, says BJP MP Dubey

Congress president is controlled by a remote, says PM Modi in MP's Damoh

Telangana polls LIVE: Janasena releases names of 8 candidates for polls

Bihar assembly adjourned till 2 pm as oppn demands resignation of Nitish

Modi also said that his government was working on a policy under which electricity would be generated through solar power in every household. The surplus power left after domestic consumption will be purchased by the government and thus every citizen in the nation will become a power producer, he said.
The PM said that during 10 years of BJP rule at the Centre, the Madhya Pradesh government's state budget increased from Rs 80,000 crore to Rs 3 lakh crore and said that when Congress was in power at the Centre it would not allocate enough funds for the state.
Modi said Madhya Pradesh is buzzing with development and its economy has boomed due to double-engine governments after the BJP came to power at the Centre in 2014. He cautioned people against choosing the Congress saying it puts roadblocks for development.
BJP-governed Madhya Pradesh goes to polls in a single phase on November 17.
Earlier, Modi addressed a rally at Damoh town where he stressed that he would continue to fight against corruption despite abuses being hurled at him.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Narendra Modi Nitish Kumar women

First Published: Nov 08 2023 | 6:44 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveGold Price TodayInstagram FeatureChampions Trophy 2025Gold-Silver Price TodayRajasthan Assembly elections LIVEENG vs NED LIVE SCORESamvat 2080

Elections 2023

8 Naxal encounters, IED blast reported during 1st phase of C'garh pollsOver 2,100 candidates lose deposits in past Chhattisgarh Assembly elections

World Cup 2023

Had back spasm: Glenn Maxwell on facing cramps during marvellous double tonWorld Cup, Timed-out row: I have video evidence - Mathews questions umpires

India News

Delhi pollution: AAP holds meet to ensure compliance with SC instructionsOdd-even: Rai calls meet to discuss implementation of SC's observations

Economy News

Rupee expected to trade near record lows despite economic growth: ExpertsWhy is it harder to find jobs in India's metro cities than in small towns
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan ElectionsTelangana ElectionsMadhya Pradesh ElectionsChhattisgarh ElectionsMizoram ElectionsAssembly Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024Budget
SPORTSAsian Games 2023ICC World Cup 2023World Cup 2023 ScheduleWorld Cup 2023 Points Table
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon