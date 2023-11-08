Congress president is controlled by a remote, says PM Modi in MP's Damoh

"It is the party that snatches money belonging to the poor, indulges in scams, and divides the society for power… Congress' president is controlled by a remote," he said.

"In 10 years under Congress, no one knew what the prime minister of the country was doing, because everything was being run by a remote control. Even today Congress is using this 'remote control', at that time the prime minister used to use remote control, these days the Congress president is being run by a remote control," PM Modi said.





The prime minister further targeted the Congress for wanting to approach the Election Commission of India (ECI) for alleged violation of model code of conduct after he announced the extension of the free ration scheme for the next five years.

"They [Congress] are talking about approaching the ECI and complaining against Modi. How could he [PM Modi] talk about giving free ration to the poor? What does Modi think of himself? Do whatever you want, I will accept whatever punishment comes my way but I will not leave the work for the poors," he said.

Earlier, Congress MP Jairam Ramesh alleged PM Modi of violating the model code of conduct after he made the announcement to extend the Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Anna Yojana (PMGKAY) before the Union Cabinet approved it.

"A desperate prime minister announced a five-year extension of the PM Garib Kalyan Yojana in the midst of the Chhattisgarh election campaign. This is a blatant violation of the model code of conduct. Will the EC take note and act?" he wrote on X (formerly Twitter).