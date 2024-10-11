Business Standard
Home / Politics / Yogi Adityanath, BJP leaders honour JP on his 122nd birthday anniversary

Yogi Adityanath, BJP leaders honour JP on his 122nd birthday anniversary

He then united opposition parties and rallied the masses against the Congress in the first elections after the Emergency in 1977, scripting a crushing defeat for the ruling party

Yogi Adityanath, Yogi, UP CM

He passed away in Patna on October 8, 1979. (Photo: PTI)

Press Trust of India Lucknow
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 11 2024 | 12:51 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Friday paid tributes to socialist stalwart Jayaprakash Narayan on his 122nd birth anniversary, calling the anti-Emergency movement icon a "Lok Nayak" (people's leader) in the true sense of the term.

"Tributes to the great freedom fighter, great worshipper of democracy, 'Bharat Ratna' 'Loknayak' Jayaprakash Narayan on his birth anniversary!" Adityanath posted on X in Hindi.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

"During Emergency, he made an unforgettable contribution in restoring democracy by awakening the democratic consciousness of the nation. He was a 'people's leader' in the true sense of the word," he added.

 

Uttar Pradesh Assembly Speaker Satish Mahana, Deputy Chief Ministers Brajesh Pathak and Keshav Prasad Maurya, and Social Welfare Minister Asim Arun, among others, also took to social media to pay tributes to Narayan, fondly called 'JP'.

Born in 1902 in Bihar's Saran district, Narayan was a fierce socialist and freedom fighter who led a popular movement against the Indira Gandhi government's alleged corruption and repressive politics in the 70s before she imposed an Emergency.

He then united opposition parties and rallied the masses against the Congress in the first elections after the Emergency in 1977, scripting a crushing defeat for the ruling party.

He passed away in Patna on October 8, 1979.


(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Also Read

Akhilesh Yadav, Akhilesh

BJP learnt to block paths by living with colonial powers: Akhilesh Yadav

Yogi Adityanath, Yogi, UP CM

Certain section considers it their right to disrespect Hindu deities: UP CM

Yogi Adityanath, Yogi, UP CM

Derogatory remarks against deities of any religion unacceptable: Adityanath

Yogi Adityanath, Yogi, UP CM

UP CM Yogi unveils Rs 1,170 cr Pepsico bottling plant in Gorakhpur

Yogi Adityanath, Yogi, UP CM

CM Adityanath reviews flood situation in 11 districts of Uttar Pradesh

Topics : Yogi Adityanath Uttar Pradesh government BJP

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Oct 11 2024 | 12:51 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayRatan Tata's Unfulfilled DreamGold-Silver Price TodayStock Market TodayLatest News LIVEHappy Durga Puja WishesHyundai Motor IPO DetailsIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon