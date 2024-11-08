Business Standard
Wayanad bypolls: EC seizes food kits with Rahul, Priyanka Gandhi's photos

The by-election for the Wayanad Lok Sabha constituency is scheduled for November 13

The election was necessitated after Rahul Gandhi vacated the seat. (Photo: PTI)

2 min read Last Updated : Nov 08 2024 | 2:05 PM IST

Election Commission's flying squad along with Kerala police have seized food kits with pictures of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and the party general secretary Priyanka Gandhi from Thirunelly, in Wayanad district ahead of bypolls in the constituency.

The by-election for the Wayanad Lok Sabha constituency is scheduled for November 13.

Wayanad, a Congress stronghold, will see a contest between Priyanka Gandhi of Congress, Navya Haridas of the BJP, and Sathyan Mokeri of the Left in the upcoming bypolls.

The election was necessitated after Rahul Gandhi vacated the seat, choosing to retain Rae Bareli following his victory in both constituencies in the general elections earlier this year.

 

On Tuesday, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, addressing a public rally in Pookkottumpadam on Wednesday, urged voters to elect leaders who prioritise public welfare and development.

Campaigning as the Congress candidate for the upcoming Lok Sabha bypolls, Vadra emphasised that political representatives should serve as "servants of the people."

"In a democracy, the power of the people is paramount," she said, adding, "Today, we see a negative force sweeping across our country. What we need most is positivity and progress."

Vadra also urged people to stand against divisive politics. "When leaders come to you, attempting to manipulate your emotions or religion for votes, you must show them that it won't work anymore. It is your duty towards yourself, your children--the future generation of this country--and your nation to uphold the values enshrined in our constitution. It is your duty to question, to remind every leader that their primary role is to serve you," she said.

Meanwhile, campaigning in Sogala village, Kumaraswamy said, "I am permanently based in Ramanagara. I am not going anywhere, and no one can make me leave. Dirty politics may succeed once, but it won't work every time," he remarked.

He also questioned Priyanka Gandhi's candidature from Wayanad Lok Sabha bypoll.

"Rahul Gandhi ran away from Amethi in Uttar Pradesh to Wayanad -- what kind of 'Talkies' is he? Priyanka Gandhi, instead of contesting from UP, came to Wayanad to support her brother -- what 'Talkies' are they? Instead of cleaning up your own house, don't worry about others," Kumaraswamy criticized.

First Published: Nov 08 2024 | 2:05 PM IST

