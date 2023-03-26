Air India, Nepal Airlines aircraft almost collided; 2 controllers suspended

A major tragedy was averted on Friday when an Air India and a Nepal Airlines aircraft came close to collision mid-air but the warning systems alerted the pilots whose timely action prevented the disaster, authorities said here on Sunday.

The Civil Aviation Authority of Nepal (CAAN) has suspended two employees of the air traffic controller department for "carelessness", according to CAAN spokesperson Jagannath Niroula.

On Friday morning, a Nepal Airlines plane coming to Kathmandu from Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia and an Air India plane coming to Kathmandu from New Delhi almost collided.

The Air India aircraft was descending from 19,000 ft while the Nepal Airlines aircraft was flying at an altitude of 15,000 ft at the same location, Niroula said.

After it was shown on the radar that the two aircraft were in proximity, the Nepal Airlines aircraft descended to 7,000 ft, the spokesperson said.

The Civil Aviation Authority has formed a three-member probe committee to investigate the matter.

Also Read Nepal plane crash: At least 68 dead, rescuers search for 4 missing persons Nepal plane crash: Death toll rises to 70; handover of bodies begins Indian Embassy, Nepal govt sign MoUs for projects in education, healthcare 11 people killed, 12 injured in pickup van-truck collision in Chhattisgarh One year since Tatas took over Air India, here's how the journey has been CIAL airport resumes operations after 2 hrs lag due to helicopter crash Andaman & Nicobar Cong protest Rahul Gandhi's Lok Sabha disqualification Plea in Supreme Court seeks 'Ram Sethu' be declared as national monument Jharkhand Cong stages 'Sankalp Satyagraha' against Rahul's disqualification Will restore scrapped 4% quota for Muslims in Karnataka, says Cong

The CAAN has suspended the two officers, who were in charge of the control room at the time of the incident.

There was no immediate comment from Air India.