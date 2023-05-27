close

BJP trying to replicate Manipur-like situation in Bengal: Mamata Banerjee

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Saturday alleged that the BJP was trying to replicate a Manipur-like situation in her state by planning to orchestrate ethnic riots

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Saturday alleged that the BJP was trying to replicate a Manipur-like situation in her state by planning to orchestrate ethnic riots.

She condemned the attack on state minister Birbaha Hansda's vehicle and said that the BJP activists, not members of the Kurmi community, were behind the incident that took place on Friday.

"The BJP was behind ethnic violence in Manipur. The saffron party is trying to replicate similar riots between communities in West Bengal. They want to create a situation wherein Adivasis will fight Kurmis so that army can be called in and the military will have shoot-at-sight orders," she said at a rally in Salboni in Paschim Medinipur district.

Banerjee said those trying to fuel ethnic riots in the state will not be spared.

The state minister's vehicle, which was part of TMC national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee's convoy, was damaged after being pelted with stones in the tribal-dominated district.

"I condemn yesterday's violence. I don't believe Kurmis were behind the attack. BJP workers disguised as members of the Kurmi community were behind it," she said, while addressing TMC's mass outreach campaign 'Trinamool e Nabojowar' (new wave in Trinamool).

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: May 27 2023 | 7:30 PM IST

