close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

I-T dept raids hawala dealers, cryptocurrency operatives in Delhi

Hawala denotes to illegal and fraudulent KYC-based monetary transactions through both banking and non-banking channels

Press Trust of India New Delhi
raid

1 min read Last Updated : Apr 28 2023 | 11:56 AM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

The Income Tax department on Friday conducted searches against a ring of hawala dealers who are alleged to have sent crores of funds abroad through hawala and cryptocurrency-linked channels, official sources said.

They said the department is covering at least half-a-dozen premises in Delhi-NCR as part of the action launched to check tax evasion.

The sources said some hawala dealers, their associates and those who used their services to send crores of rupees abroad under the garb of "media advertisements" through hawala and cryptocurrency-linked channels are under the scanner of the department.

The department is looking at documents at some offices of these operatives in old Delhi and a few other locations.

Hawala denotes to illegal and fraudulent KYC-based monetary transactions through both banking and non-banking channels.

Also Read

ED attaches Rs 305 cr assets of Joyalukkas jewellery group on hawala charge

I-T dept raids two luxury watch sellers in Delhi amid tax evasion probe

HC issues notice to Maharashtra GST dept for arrest over circular trading

I-T dept spends 57 paise for every Rs 100 of tax collection: Govt official

Sugar mills clinch export deals within days of govt approval, says dealers

'Tech revolution has reshaped radio, FM', says PM Narendra Modi

Keeping an eye on digital space: CCI chairperson Sangeeta Verma

ED seizes Rs 3.44-cr in money laundering case against online betting

PM's Mann ki Baat led to increase in awareness about Ayush: Sonowal

IndiGo to operate flights from Jeddah to Delhi under Operation Kaveri

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : hawala

First Published: Apr 28 2023 | 10:48 PM IST

Latest News

View More

Majority of pilots have accepted new compensation package: Air India

Air India CEO Campbell Wilson
2 min read
Premium

Small- and mid-cap shares raced ahead of large caps in April, shows data

funds
1 min read
Premium

Elaichi ads or chewing tobacco surrogates?

Advertising, Ads, ASCI
5 min read

See hope in Vi, says Kumar Mangalam Birla after rejoining telco's board

Kumar Mangalam Birla
3 min read
Premium

Breaking free from the Pixar look

studios
5 min read

Most Popular

View More

First time since 2014, Amazon omits India business from earnings call

Amazon
2 min read

How Russian oil is still powering Europe's cars with help from India

Bloomberg Photo
2 min read

Why were Atiq Ahmad, his brother paraded before media: SC asks UP govt

Supreme Court (Photo: Wikipedia)
4 min read

Delhi Police to register case against WFI chief Brij Bhushan Singh today

Wrestlers, Indian wrestlers
2 min read

Time and money: The impact of govt projects missing their deadline

Railways electrification
2 min read
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceIncome Tax CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthor
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration number
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom PaymentDelete My Account
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiB2B ConnectiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTBudgetBudget with BSAssembly Elections 2023
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon