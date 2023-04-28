close

PM's Mann ki Baat led to increase in awareness about Ayush: Sonowal

The special edition of the journal highlights the impact of "Mann ki Baat" on the Ayush sector and how Ayush was becoming a fundamental pillar of the country's health policy and interventions

Press Trust of India New Delhi
Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal

2 min read Last Updated : Apr 28 2023 | 9:08 PM IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 'Mann ki Baat' conversations have been instrumental in giving Ayush a positive thrust, leading to an increase in awareness about the benefits of traditional Indian systems of medicine, Ayush Minister Sarbananda Sonowal said on Friday.

The Ministry of Ayush has launched a special edition of the official research publication of the Central Council for Research in Ayurvedic Sciences (CCRAS), the Journal of Research in Ayurvedic Sciences (JRAS), focused on the "Impact of Mann ki Baat on Ayush Sector".

Ayush has been mentioned in around 37 episodes of "Mann Ki Baat", the minister said, adding that the prime minister had urged citizens to adopt a healthy lifestyle, practise yoga and adopt evidence-based Ayurveda, and imbibe the Ayurveda way of life.

As a result of the prime minister's efforts to promote the Ayush sector, there has been an increase in awareness about the benefits of traditional Indian systems of medicine not just in India but globally as well, Sonowal said.

"The prime minister's 'Mann ki Baat' conversations have been instrumental in giving a positive thrust to Ayush. With its innovative and unique interactive style of presentation, the radio programme has carved out a niche for itself and become popular among communities. The content of this special edition of the journal has taken inspiration from various thoughts of our PM on the Ayush sector," he added.

The special edition of the journal highlights the impact of "Mann ki Baat" on the Ayush sector and how Ayush was becoming a fundamental pillar of the country's health policy and interventions.

A total of 24 articles by renowned experts are included on seven potential areas policy and public health, science and evidence, health education and awareness, yoga and swasthavritta, war against coronavirus, industry and academia collaboration and globalisation and international cooperation.

The special edition also includes special messages from Sonowal, Minister of State for Ayush Dr Munjapara Mahendrabhai. Vaidya Rajesh Kotecha, Secretary, Ministry of Ayush, and eminent authors from academia. International experts and stakeholders from Germany, Sweden and the USA have contributed to this edition.

The Journal of Research in Ayurvedic Sciences (JRAS) is a peer-reviewed, open access, UGC-CARE listed official publication of the Central Council for Research in Ayurvedic Sciences (CCRAS), New Delhi.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Sarbananda Sonowal Narendra Modi Mann Ki Baat

First Published: Apr 28 2023 | 10:13 PM IST

