close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

Nepal starts exporting electricity to India, as generation increases

Nepal has started exporting electricity to India from Saturday, as the generation of hydroelectricity from run-of-the-river projects increased with the onset of the monsoon in the Himalayan country

Press Trust of India Kathmandu
Power, Electricity

1 min read Last Updated : May 27 2023 | 4:47 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Nepal has started exporting electricity to India from Saturday, as the generation of hydroelectricity from run-of-the-river projects increased with the onset of the monsoon in the Himalayan country.

Last year also, Nepal exported hydroelectricity to India from June to November.

We have started selling 600 MW hour electricity to India from Saturday as there is a surplus in the electricity in the country, said Suresh Bhattarai, spokesperson of Nepal Electricity Authority.

Some time ago Nepal was importing up to 400 MW electricity from India to meet the domestic demand.

In Nepal the domestic demand for electricity increases in winter, while the supply decreases and in summer the demand decreases while the supply increases.

Most of the hydropower projects operating in Nepal are based on run-of-the-river. Last year, Nepal earned around 12 billion rupees from exporting electricity to India.

Also Read

Nepal's Kami Rita Sherpa climbs Mount Everest for record 28th time

Dry port in Dodhara Chadani: 4-track access road to Nepal border from India

71 bodies recovered in Nepal's plane crash; last missing to be confirmed

Indian Embassy, Nepal govt sign MoUs for projects in education, healthcare

Nepal, China to resume two-way trade via key border points from today

Covid-19 pandemic thruster off, demand for chartered flight declines

Medical device's environmental impact can challenge innovation: Report

Govt plans PLI for chemicals used in pharma, other industries: Mandaviya

Have removed defamatory posts against BharatPe: Ashneer Grover to court

India likely to see listing of 4 REITs in next 18 months: CBRE India head

With the onset of monsoons, hydropower plants in Nepal have been producing excess electricity from the elevated water levels in the Himalayan rivers.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : electricity in India electricity sector Nepal

First Published: May 27 2023 | 4:47 PM IST

Latest News

View More

Int'l tourist footfall in India will rise if citizens promote places: EAM

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar
2 min read

Iconic Beirut museum reopens 3 years after massive damage from port blast

Beirut museum
2 min read

Triveni Engineering & Industries Q4 net profit rises 74% to Rs 190 crore

net
1 min read

13 dead due to rain-related incidents in Raj in 2 days; downpour continues

Representative Image
2 min read

Know your minister: A look at 24 MLAs sworn-in to Karnataka cabinet today

Congress
5 min read

Most Popular

India as 'developed country' by 2047: Attainable goal, or chimera?

Development, economy
4 min read

Govt to earn record dividend of Rs 13,800 crore from PSBs for FY23

Bank, Banking, PSBs
3 min read

Weekend Bites: Adani casts off Hindenburg curse, and demons in Angel Tax

Adani
6 min read

BHEL reports 34.2% fall in net profit as higher material costs weigh

Bhel
2 min read

9 years of PM Narendra Modi's govt: Leaders outline 'hits', road ahead

PM Modi
3 min read

Explore News

IPL 2023Narendra ModiAmit ShahRahul GandhiYogi AdityanathISROBJPNitin GadkariCoronavirus UpdateElections 2023

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteranIntroduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllersMeta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in AssamSerious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceIncome Tax CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration number
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiB2B ConnectiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTAssembly Elections 2023BudgetBudget with BSKarnataka Election 2023Elections
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon