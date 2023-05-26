close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

Govt plans PLI for chemicals used in pharma, other industries: Mandaviya

Mandaviya asked pharma-medical devices industry to focus on manufacturing quality products at an affordable rates to compete globally, and announced plans to bring PLI scheme for basic chemicals

Press Trust of India New Delhi
Pharma Sector, Pharma Companies

3 min read Last Updated : May 26 2023 | 4:04 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Chemicals and Fertilisers Minister Mansukh Mandaviya on Friday asked pharma-medical devices industry to focus on manufacturing quality products at an affordable rates to compete globally, and announced plans to bring Product Linked Incentive (PLI) scheme for basic chemicals.

Addressing an international conference on pharma and medical devices sector, the minister asserted that the Modi government is "pro-poor, pro-farmers but also industry-friendly" and said all policies are being framed after extensive consultations with the industry and other stakeholders.

Mandaviya highlighted that India is the "pharmacy of the world" and the industry needs to focus on research and innovations, besides being aware of development across the world, to maintain its leadership position.

He said the industry should be ready to face global competition.

To win global competition, Mandaviya said there is a need to "bring affordability, and do quality manufacturing."

"We have to advance our reputation with affordability and quality. Bargaining with quality damages our world-class reputation. I do not want to tolerate that," he said.

He asked the industry to cooperate in the actions taken by the government to ensure the quality in pharma and medical devices sector.

Also Read

Indian pharma sector set for 'volume to value leadership' journey in 2023

Govt working to level number of medical UG and PG seats in 4 yrs: Mandaviya

Cabinet approves National Medical Devices Policy 2023: Mansukh Mandaviya

Digitisation giving big boost to healthcare, medical education: Mandaviya

Local medical device makers seek trade margin rationalisation in Budget 23

Have removed defamatory posts against BharatPe: Ashneer Grover to court

India likely to see listing of 4 REITs in next 18 months: CBRE India head

Domestic steel demand to grow 7.5% in FY24: Indian Steel Association

Medical devices must display essential information on packaging: Govt

TRAI gives companies 2 weeks to verify templates for sending commercial SMS

"Any negligence in the quality will prove to be detrimental in global competition," the minister said, adding he does not want to take stringent actions against the industry.

Mandaviya highlighted that the government has brought PLI-I and PLI-II schemes for this sector to boost domestic production for making it self-reliant and also exports.

Based on the feedback of the industry, Mandaviya said, "in the coming days, we are coming up with PLI scheme for basic chemicals also".

The minister said there are many basic chemicals which are required in agro-chemicals, petro-chemicals and pharma API (active pharmaceutical ingredients) industries.

"To produce API, we need basic chemicals. So we got suggestions to bring PLI for basic chemicals itself," he said, adding this will lead to affordability and help in becoming self-reliant.

According to an official statement, Department of Pharmaceuticals launched the PLI scheme for pharmaceuticals in 2021. The financial outlay under this PLI scheme is Rs 15,000 crore over a period of six years. It also implements two other PLI schemes, namely PLI for bulk drugs and PLI for medical devices.

Mandaviya also stressed on the need for research & development in this sector and asked the MSMEs operating in this field to use government facilities, which have been made open for all.

Before his address, the minister released National Medical Devices Policy 2023 and also strategy document of this policy. He also launched Medical Devices Export Promotion Council.

Mandaviya also launched 'Assistance to Medical Device Clusters For Common Facilities (AMD-CF)' scheme.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Pharma PLI scheme

First Published: May 26 2023 | 4:04 PM IST

Latest News

View More

Hyundai Motor, LG Energy Solution to invest $4.3 bn in US battery plant

Hyundai, Hyundai Motor
2 min read

Axiscades Technologies net profit grows 55% YoY to Rs 16 cr in Q4

The combined net profit of 20 cyclical companies in the index is expected to grow by 38.8 per cent YoY to Rs 1.01 trillion
2 min read

Ex-CM Kumaraswamy calls Cong 'hypocrite' for boycotting Parliament opening

HD Kumaraswamy, Karnataka elections, Karnataka election results
2 min read

Parliament inauguration a national event, not a political programme: Raut

New Parliament Building
2 min read

Govt plans PLI for chemicals used in pharma, other industries: Mandaviya

Pharma Sector, Pharma Companies
3 min read

Most Popular

From US to Australia, investors from 21 nations get angel tax exemption

Angel Tax
3 min read

RBI deputy governor's post: Five bankers to face interview on June 1

RBI
2 min read

Anil Agarwal's Vedanta pledges nearly all its HZL stake to raise funds

Vedanta
3 min read

Sensex at 100,000? It's possible, believes Chris Wood of Jefferies

Chris Wood
4 min read

Third round of layoffs: Meta's senior India executives get pink slips

Meta, Meta India, Manish Chopra quits
3 min read

Explore News

IPL 2023Narendra ModiAmit ShahRahul GandhiYogi AdityanathISROBJPNitin GadkariCoronavirus UpdateElections 2023

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteranIntroduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllersMeta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in AssamSerious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceIncome Tax CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration number
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiB2B ConnectiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTAssembly Elections 2023BudgetBudget with BSKarnataka Election 2023Elections
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon