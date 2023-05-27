close

PM Modi meets Adheenams day before inaugurating parliament building

The Adheenams, who arrived from Tamil Nadu earlier in the day, met Modi at his residence and handed him a special gifts including 'Sengols' amid chanting of 'mantras'

Press Trust of India New Delhi
PM Modi

1 min read Last Updated : May 27 2023 | 9:20 PM IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday met Adheenams at his residence and took their blessings a day before he inaugurates the new Parliament building.

The Adheenams, who arrived from Tamil Nadu earlier in the day, met Modi at his residence and handed him a special gifts including 'Sengols' amid chanting of 'mantras'.

Modi sought their blessings and also honoured them.

The prime minister will on Sunday inaugurate the new Parliament building, equipped with state-of-the-art technology, amid a boycott by several Opposition parties which insist that President Droupadi Murmu as head of the State should do the honours.

On Friday, Modi said the new Parliament building will make every Indian proud and shared a video of the new complex.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Narendra Modi Parliament

First Published: May 27 2023 | 9:20 PM IST

