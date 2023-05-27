close

CM Stalin thanks PM for nod to hosting Khelo India 2023 in Tamil Nadu

The games would showcase Tamil culture and hospitality, he said

Press Trust of India Chennai
Chennai: Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin during the inauguration of D.A.V. School, at Pallikaranai, in Chennai, Friday, May 27, 2022. (PTI Photo

1 min read Last Updated : May 27 2023 | 9:09 PM IST
Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi for accepting his request to host Khelo India 2023 and said on Saturday that the games would be conducted with befitting grandeur, like when the state organised the 44th Chess Olympiad.

The games would showcase Tamil culture and hospitality, he said.

Making the announcement on Twitter, the chief minister said, "I thank Hon'ble PM Thiru Narendra Modi Avl for having accepted my request to host the Khelo India Games 2023 in Tamil Nadu. These games will serve as a platform for young sportspersons from all Indian states to showcase their sporting skills." He added, "As everyone witnessed during the 44th Chess Olympiad, Tamil Nadu will conduct the Khelo India Games also with befitting grandeur and showcase Tamil culture and hospitality.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : M K Stalin Tamil Nadu India Prime Minister Khelo India Games

First Published: May 27 2023 | 9:09 PM IST

