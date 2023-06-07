Jammu & Kashmir's Poonch gets first-ever automated cash recycler machine

Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch district on Wednesday got its first-ever automated cash recycler machine which will ensure hassle-free deposit and withdrawal of cash and reduce long queues of customers at bank counters.

According to officials, with the installation of a cash recycler a much-awaited demand of local businessmen has been fulfilled.

Poonch Muncipal Council chairman Sunil Sharma along with J&K Bank's deputy general manager (DGM) Satish Kumar inaugurated the cash recycler here.

"It is a great initiative of J&K Bank to fulfil the much-awaited demand of the people of the border region, particularly of the business community," Sharma told reporters.

He said that the bank needs to open more such machines in the town so that rush at branches is done away with.

DGM Kumar said the cash recycler machine will cater to more than 60,000 people of the area.

Manager Deepak Bhan said that the J&K Bank the machine will help the bank improve its services for the customers.