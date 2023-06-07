R K Singh urges women to increase participation in renewable energy sector

Union Power and New & Renewable Energy Minister R K Singh has exhorted women to increase participation in the renewable energy sector and steer the country's transition towards net zero emissions.

Speaking at a conference on 'Women in Renewable Energy: A Dialogue on Policy, Technology, Skilling, and Finance' on Monday, Singh mentioned India's key achievements in the renewable energy sector and stated that the country's actions are in line with commitments made in the Paris Agreement to limit the temperature increase to well below 2C above pre-industrial levels.

As per a statement issued by the Ministry of New and Renewable Energy, Singh exhorted women to increase participation in the renewable energy sector and steer India's transition towards net zero emission.

Highlighting the role of women in combating climate change, he emphasized the significance of developing women-centric policies and implementation frameworks in the renewable energy sector.

Singh recognised how women are more effective in bringing about changes at the grassroots level through community engagement and household-level action.

He noted that women, especially in rural areas, can benefit from Decentralised Renewable Energy (DRE) appliances and gain reliable livelihood opportunities.

Also Read T20 World Cup Final Highlights: Australia complete 2nd hattrick of titles Govt unveils plans to add 250GW renewable energy capacity in next 5 years Energy strategies in India, China contest for hegemony on Brahmaputra: Rpt Women's T20 World Cup: India fail again, lose to AUS by 5 runs in semifinal Women's T20 World Cup Semis: South Africa create history, qualify for final EEPC to focus on WANA region for enhancing engineering goods exports One out of every five US student visas issued in India in 2022: US envoy Rajasthan govt alots Rs 31 cr to Ajmer to boost its water supply system India is winning at every single front, says Pakistani American businessman Cabinet condoles loss of lives in Manipur violence, Odisha rail accident

He also highlighted that women can play a big role in switching to green cooking which can be another big step in achieving net zero goal.

The Ministry of New and Renewable Energy announced the recognition of the work of women in renewable energy sector under categories, including fostering a gender-diverse work place; outstanding woman entrepreneurs (including startups and excluding rural areas); rural women entrepreneurs; NGOs or civil society organisations encouraging women for the use of renewable energy and women leading the change for renewable energy, separately in urban areas and rural areas.

The event was attended by more than 180 participants comprising stakeholders across the value chain, including representatives from Union ministries, state government departments, multilateral organisations, financiers, technology suppliers, and think tanks.