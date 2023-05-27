Sun Pharma proposes to acquire Israel-based Taro Pharmaceutical Industries

Sun Pharmaceutical Industries on Saturday said it has proposed to fully acquire Israel-based Taro Pharmaceutical Industries through a reverse triangular merger.

The Mumbai-based drug major said it has issued a letter to the Taro board with a proposal containing a non-binding indication of interest to acquire all of the outstanding ordinary shares for a purchase price of USD 38 per ordinary share in cash.

Sun Pharma currently owns a 78.48 per cent stake in Taro.

"We envisage the proposed transaction to be consummated in the form of a reverse triangular merger under the Israeli Companies Law, 1999 and practice," Sun Pharma said in a regulatory filing.

The purchase price represents a premium of 31.2 per cent over Taro's closing price on May 25, 2023, a 41.5 per cent premium over Taro's average closing price in the last 60 days and a compelling liquidity opportunity for Taro's shareholders, it added.

Under the indicative proposal, post the acquisition, Taro will become a wholly-owned subsidiary of Sun Pharma and will be delisted from NYSE.

Also Read Sun Pharma recalls over 24K pre-filled syringes of generic medication in US Sun Pharma recalls over 34k bottles of generic drug in US due to mfg issues Indian pharma sector set for 'volume to value leadership' journey in 2023 Dr Reddy's, Sun Pharma recall products in US for manufacturing issues USFDA pulls up Sun Pharma for manufacturing lapses in Halol plant Nepal starts exporting electricity to India, as generation increases Covid-19 pandemic thruster off, demand for chartered flight declines Medical device's environmental impact can challenge innovation: Report Govt plans PLI for chemicals used in pharma, other industries: Mandaviya Have removed defamatory posts against BharatPe: Ashneer Grover to court