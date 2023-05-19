close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

Uttar Pradesh govt top buyer of goods and services from GeM portal in FY23

Uttar Pradesh emerged as the largest buyer of goods and services among all states and Union Territories from government portal GeM in 2022-23, according to the central government data.

Press Trust of India New Delhi
software providers, Government e-Marketplace, GeM platform, GeM, online marketplace, online vendors, e-commerce, online portal

2 min read Last Updated : May 19 2023 | 11:22 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Uttar Pradesh emerged as the largest buyer of goods and services among all states and Union Territories from government portal GeM in 2022-23, according to the central government data.

The Uttar Pradesh government and its agencies procured goods and services worth Rs 12,152 crore from the union commerce ministry's platform Government e-marketplace (GeM) during last fiscal year, the data showed.

It was followed by Gujarat (Rs 7,964 crore) , Maharashtra (Rs 4,130 crore), Jammu and Kashmir (Rs 1,999 crore) and Madhya Pradesh (Rs 1,983 crore).

Overall procurement of goods and services from GeM has crossed Rs 2 lakh crore this fiscal year on account of an increase in buying activities by different ministries, departments and states.

The GeM portal was launched on August 9, 2016 for online purchases of goods and services by all the central government ministries and departments.

GeM has over 63,000 government buyer organisations, over 6 crore sellers and service providers offering a wide range of products and services.

Also Read

FY24 procurement target through GeM likely to set at Rs 2.5 trillion

Some state police chiefs ask GeM to allow small arms sale at platform

UP govt likely to table supplementary Budget in today's Assembly session

GeM public procurement crosses Rs 1 trillion in just eight months

'The Kerala Story' to be made tax-free in Uttar Pradesh, after MP

Retail inflation for farm, rural workers eases marginally in April

No special drive being undertaken to probe all past tariff plans: Trai

Scindia discusses manpower planning for peak season with airport operators

Uncertainty remains over revival of Jet Airways as certificate expires

98% people in Punjab have taken Covid vaccine first dose: Balbir Singh

Currently, government departments, ministries, public sector units, state governments, and central armed police forces are allowed to carry out transactions through this portal. The portal provides a wide range of products from office stationery to vehicles.

Automobiles, computers and office furniture are some of the major product categories. Services, including transportation, logistics, waste management, web casting and analytical, are also listed on the portal.

Among central government ministries, the power ministry was the top buyer in 2022-23 from the platform. The ministry procured goods and services worth Rs 30,572.9 crore . It was followed by the defence ministry (Rs 28,741.2 crore), Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas (Rs 28,157.2 crore), steel ministry (Rs 12,527.3 crore), and Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (Rs 7,158.3 crore).

South Korea's KONEPS is the largest such platform in the world. Currently, GeM stands at the third position after Singapore's GeBIZ.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Uttar Pradesh Uttar Pradesh government E-marketplace for government

First Published: May 19 2023 | 11:22 PM IST

Latest News

View More

Italy's deadly floods example of climate change's all-or-nothing extremes

climate finance, green bonds, climate change, global finance, global fundung, funding
4 min read

Morgan Stanley's James Gorman, who arrived shortly before crisis, to retire

Morgan Stanley
1 min read

G7 tightens Russia sanctions, looks to cut China trade reliance

G7 nations, G7
1 min read

Uncertainty remains over revival of Jet Airways as certificate expires

Jet Airways
2 min read

98% people in Punjab have taken Covid vaccine first dose: Balbir Singh

Covid vaccines
1 min read

Most Popular

View More

RBI withdraws Rs 2,000 currency notes: Here's all you need to know

Rupee, Indian Rupee, Indian currency
2 min read

Congress targets PM Modi over withdrawal of Rs 2,000 currency notes

Congress
2 min read

LIVE: RBI asks banks to stop issuing Rs 2,000 notes with immediate effect

Dearness allowance hiked to 28% for govt staff, 10 million to benefit
1 min read

Adani-Hindenburg: SC panel says can't pinpoint regulatory failure

Raise coverage under food security Act: Supreme Court tells Centre
2 min read

Shein is coming back to India. Here's why it was banned in the past

Photo: Shutterstock
5 min read

Explore News

IPL 2023Narendra ModiAmit ShahRahul GandhiYogi AdityanathISROBJPNitin GadkariCoronavirus UpdateElections 2023

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteranIntroduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllersMeta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in AssamSerious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceIncome Tax CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration number
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiB2B ConnectiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTAssembly Elections 2023BudgetBudget with BSKarnataka Election 2023Elections
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon