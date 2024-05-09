Abhijeet Bhattacharya becomes a sensation in Egypt, check the reason here

Abhijeet Bhattacharya becomes a sensation in Egypt as his face resembles with Late Egyptian president Hosni Mubarak

Abhijeet Bhattacharya , a renowned Bollywood singer, is known for his melodic songs and has produced some immensely popular Hindu songs like Chunnari Chunnari, Tum Dil Ki Dhadkan Mein, Tumhe Jo Maine Dekha, and many others.

The veteran singer recently gained popularity in Egypt. The reason is neither his voice nor his songs but because being the doppelganger of the late Egyptian President Hosni Mubarak.

The singer is getting requests from the Egyptian people to visit the country as he bears a striking resemblance to Mubarak. However, it sounds a little weird.

The singer’s social media handles were flooded with comments from Egyptian users claiming “India cloned Mubarak.” Some of the users could be seen saying, “Send back our president.” Some of Mubarak's followers suggest that the Indian singer has the same voice and waking style as Mubarak.

Abhijeet Bhattacharya tells New Lines Magazine in a phone call that his social media has been flooded with comments in the last three weeks. “Initially, I thought I was being spammed. Even though I cannot understand Arabic, I am overwhelmed with the love and response from the entire Arab community," Bhattacharya added.

Bhattacharya also said that his two sons, who are also fans of footballer Mohamad Salah, discovered that Bhattacharya had gone viral in the country.

He said that people feel that after the demise of the former leader, he came to India and took refuge in my body. He also stated that they are apologising to him and want to return to the country and solve their problems like rising inflation and that they will listen to everything that he says.

Even one of the people invited the 65-year-old singer to inaugurate their new restaurant in Egypt.

Mubarak's fans have been looking for him online since his ouster in 2011.

Now, Bhattacharya is also thinking about the idea of doing concerts in Egypt, citing the popularity of Bollywood and Khan in the Middle East.

The magazine also quoted the singer as saying that “people recognise songs, but now realise who the singer is as we mostly remain in the background… but let's see if I get to visit the country.”

Recently, Abhijeet Bhattacharya also shared an image going viral as Mubarak's doppelganger through Instagram.

The singer also shared an image that is going viral as Mubarak’s doppelganger. In that viral post, he placed himself next to Mubarak and wrote ""Wow!! I am trending in #Egypt #HosniMubarak" and then in the comment box, he wrote, “See you Soon my dear friends .. my families there.. in #Egypt .. I love u Egypt."

The post was flooded with comments. One of the users wrote, "You look like our beloved late president Mubarak whom we are missing a lot."

Another wrote, "Yaris, where are you? Come and we will all go to India with you."

"Come back Aris Saib, the country is ruining and singing in India and hiding," a third user wrote.