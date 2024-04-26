Tanmay Bhat reacts to reports about his net worth being Rs 665 crore

Tamnay Bhat, comedian and content creator, was surprised when a report was published revealing his estimated net worth to be over Rs 650 crore. According to the report by a wealth management startup, the estimated net worth of Tanmay Bhat is Rs 665 crore, making him India's richest content creator.

Bhat is positioned ahead of other top content creators in India like Bhuman Bam with a net worth of Rs 122 crore and Carry Minati (Rs 50 crore).

However, Bhat, a former CEO of the comedy group AIB and the creative brain behind Moonshot, rejected the claims.

He took X (formerly known as Twitter) and said that the number is “wildly off the mark.” His tweet reads, “I can assure you this number is wildly off - at least for me,”

Check the tweet here:

I can assure you this number is wildly off - at least for me — Tanmay Bhat (@thetanmay) April 23, 2024

Bhat also shared a separate post on X that he later deleted. In that post, the AIB founder mentioned that no one can earn Rs 665 crore by posting memes on social media.

Tanmay who started his career as a writer for TV shows, later co-founded a YouTube channel called AIB in 2013 with Gursimran Khamba, Rohan Joshi and Ashish Shakya. The YouTube channel became extremely popular for its comedy sketches, spoofs, and parodies.

However, he was later involved in several controversies especially in 2018 when Bhat was accused during the MeToo Movement allegedly shielding employee Utsav Chakraborty, who was accused of lewd conduct by a woman. Consequently, Bhat was removed as AIB's CEO.

Net worth of popular Indian creators

The report was published by Financial Express, the list includes top content creators of India and their estimated net worth.

Tanmay Bhat topped the chart with an estimated net worth of Rs 665 crore, followed by Technical Guruji with 356 crore. Bhuvan Bam secured the third position with Rs 122 crore, then Ranveer Allahbadia with Rs 58 crore. Carry Minati (Ajey Nagar) is in the fifth position with a net worth of Rs 50 crore.