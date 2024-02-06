Sensex (    %)
                        
Nifty (    %)
                        
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Bank (    %)
                        

Yemen appoints Ahmed Awad bin Mubarak as country's new Prime Minister

In a surprise move, Ahmed Awad bin Mubarak, Yemen's foreign minister, has been appointed as the country's new Prime Minister, according to Al Jazeera

Yemen Flag

Yemen Flag

ANI Middle East
2 min read Last Updated : Feb 06 2024 | 6:48 AM IST

Listen to This Article

In a surprise move, Ahmed Awad bin Mubarak, Yemen's foreign minister, has been appointed as the country's new Prime Minister, according to Al Jazeera.
Yemen, a nation in the Arabian Peninsula, is experiencing increased tensions as a result of a wave of Red Sea attacks on ships by Houthi rebels, which have triggered retaliatory strikes by the United States and the United Kingdom recently.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
Bin Mubarak has notably replaced Maeen Abdulmalik Saeed amid the escalation of tensions in the Red Sea.
Bin Mubarak was named premier of Yemen on Monday, according to a decision issued by the country's Presidential Leadership Council, which was reported by the official news agency of the country. The former prime minister was given the position of presidential adviser, Al Jazeera reported.
However, there is no clarity on why the move was made.
Former Yemeni ambassador to the US, Bin Mubarak, is widely viewed as a fierce opponent of the Houthi rebels, according to Al Jazeera.
He first gained prominence in 2015 when, amid a power struggle with then-President Abd-Rabbu Mansour Hadi, he was abducted by the Houthis while serving as Yemen's presidential chief of staff.
The seizure of bin Mubarak contributed to the political unrest in Yemen, which led to hostilities between the Houthis and Hadi's presidential guards and the resignation of the government and the president.
In 2018, Bin Mubarak was also designated as the country's representative to the United Nations.
The Houthi rebels, who are an Iran-aligned group, started the strikes in retaliation for Israel's Gaza conflict. The Houthis have said that they will not stop attacking until Israel ends the hostilities in Gaza.

Also Read

Saudi praises 'positive results' after Yemen rebels visit for peace talks

Yemen's Houthi group strikes two Liberian vessels with missiles in Red Sea

Yemen's southern leader renews calls for separate state at United Nations

Red Sea attacks: US sanctions money network tied to Yemen Houthi rebels

2 missiles fired near USS Mason from Yemen after ship seizure: US military

MQ9-B sale will enhance India's maritime security, awareness capability: US

Hundreds of people missing as death toll from Chile's wildfires reaches 122

King Charles III has cancer, is receiving treatment, says Buckingham Palace

China tightens some trading restrictions for domestic, offshore investors

6 Kurdish fighters killed in drone attack on Syrian base housing US troops

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Yemen war Yemen famine Saudi Arabia Iran Middle East

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 06 2024 | 6:48 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesBudget Session LIVEStocks To Watch TodayLatest News LiveGold-Silver Price TodayPaytm | Vijay Shekhar SharmaIndia vs England 2nd Test Day 4 LIVEGrammy Awards 2024FIFA World Cup 2026 ScheduleBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon