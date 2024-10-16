Fake cop demands Rs 50,000 from Mumbai woman for using vape, video viral

Business Standard
A woman from Mumbai described an alleged fraud in which a policeman attempted to punish her for using her vape. Additionally, he threatened to sue her unless she gave him Rs 50,000

Sonika Nitin Nimje New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 16 2024 | 5:26 PM IST

According to a video posted on social media by a woman from Mumbai, a man posing as a police officer got into her auto and attempted to fine her for using a vape. 
The woman said that a man in plain clothes attempted to arrest her and threatened to take legal action if she did not give him Rs 50,000, threatening to take her to the Powai Chowki, in Mumbai. 

Fake cop on the roads of Mumbai: About the video 

A user on X (Twitter) posted the video and wrote a series of posts detailing the occurrence. The woman claimed that the man had stolen her vape and was using it for himself, all the while threatening to sue her. Additionally, he declined to provide identification or other formal identity.
She started recording the experience because she thought something was wrong. The woman stated in the video, “I’m currently on MIDC (Maharashtra Industrial Development Corporation) Road, and this man followed me and got into my auto-rickshaw. He’s forcibly trying to take me to Powai Chowki". 
He put his hand over his face and attempted to break her phone as she turned the camera on him. She went on to say, "You cannot take me anywhere without a female police officer present." When the man realised he was being filmed, he fled out of the autorickshaw.

Netizens’ reaction on the viral video of fake cop fining woman in Mumbai 

The video sparked various kinds of reactions and quickly went viral. People on social media asked the Mumbai police to deal with the fraud. One user commented, "Mumbai police, please take action against this cop; it's a matter of our police's image and women's safety in Mumbai". 
Another wrote, "There are no legal restrictions specifically preventing individuals from using e-cigarettes. The legislation forbids sales, manufacturing, distribution, export, transportation, etc". One more user said, "New Mumbai Scam". 

First Published: Oct 16 2024 | 5:26 PM IST

