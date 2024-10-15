Bengaluru man attends meeting on laptop at Durga puja pandal, video viral

Business Standard
A video of a Bangalore man doing a client meeting with his phone and laptop while surrounded by people praying at a Durga Puja pandal went viral, sparking a debate

Sonika Nitin Nimje New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Oct 15 2024 | 6:04 PM IST

In another classic Bengaluru moment, a man was seen attending a Durga Puja pandal while using his phone and laptop to hold a client meeting. Online responses to this video have been conflicting, with many people characterising it as an example of toxic workplace culture.  
The video of the multitasking moment quickly went viral on social media, perfectly capturing Bengaluru's tech-driven, work-focused culture. Since then, the video has sparked a discussion on how the city tends to blur the line between a professional and personal life.

About the viral video

The account "Karnataka Portfolio" posted the video on social networking site X, and it has already received over 94.5k views. Numerous online users have shared their opinion, emphasising their respect for the man's commitment as well as their worry about the ever-increasing expectations of contemporary workplace culture.

Netizens reactions on Bangalore man on meeting at Durga puja pandal

"Bengaluru never disappoints when it comes to work-life balance... or the lack of it!" is what one user on X commented. The incident was humorous to others, as one commenter joked, saying, "Durga Puja + Zoom call = Bengaluru magic." Many people who could identify with comparable situations in their own lives seemed to find resonance in the city's fast-paced culture.
But not everyone thought the scene was funny. "It is just sad," a more critical user commented. Festivals should not be used as long workdays, but rather as a time to relax. "When will Bengaluru learn the importance of switching off?" asked another person.

Bengaluru's workaholic culture

There have been previous instances of this kind of incident becoming viral. A photo of a man using a laptop inside a Bengaluru movie theatre also went viral on social media earlier this year. Rishika, an X user, published the message, which said: "Went to a movie yesterday and someone was on a laptop throughout the movie. Bangalore is Bangaloring.
The city's commitment to work, frequently at the sacrifice of leisure, is reflected in both such incidents, which begs the perennial question of where to draw the boundary between work and personal life.


Topics : Bangalore Durga Puja Traditional festivals toxic work culture

First Published: Oct 15 2024 | 6:04 PM IST

