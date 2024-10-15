Over 2,950 special trains announced for festive rush; check key details

Amid the ongoing festive period, the Northern Railway has rolled out a detailed action plan to accommodate the expected surge in passenger numbers. A total of 2,950 special trains are made operational between October 1 and November 30, 2024.
This represents a 172 per cent increase in the number of festival-special trains compared to the same period last year, aiming to ensure smoother and more comfortable journeys for travellers.
Special trains for key destinations
Chief Public Relations Officer of Northern Railway, Himanshu Shekhar Upadhyay told Financial Express that around 83 per cent of these special services will serve passengers heading to eastern states, including Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Jharkhand, West Bengal, and Assam. Popular destinations such as Varanasi, Gorakhpur, Patna, Kolkata, Guwahati, Lucknow, and Howrah will be among the busiest routes. The majority of these services will depart from the National Capital Region, facilitating travel during the festive rush.
“These special trains will ensure passengers can reach their homes in time for the festivities,” said Upadhyay. “We have taken several steps to provide a safe and comfortable travel experience,” Upadhyay said.
Ensuring passenger safety and comfort
In anticipation of the increased crowds, Northern Railway has introduced several measures to enhance passenger safety and comfort. Stringent rules will be in place to prevent unauthorised access to reserved carriages, and restrictions on carrying inflammable materials have been tightened. Additionally, efforts to reduce smoking and littering on trains and at station premises have been intensified.
Upadhyay mentioned that 52 extra coaches will be added to various trains, enabling 2,740 additional trips and providing capacity for over 206,000 passengers during the festive period. In instances of heavy demand, unreserved special trains will be deployed in real-time to manage the rush.
Special provisions for passengers
To manage the expected surge in passenger numbers, extra ticket-checking staff and Railway Protection Force personnel will be stationed at critical points such as footbridges, entry and exit points, platforms, and booking offices. Special holding areas will be created at major stations to manage overcrowding.
Arrangements have also been made to ensure smooth and safe travel for senior citizens, women, and passengers with disabilities.
“The efficient management of ticket booking, availability of food, medical assistance, regular announcements, and additional security staff are all part of our plan to ensure a safe and stress-free journey for all passengers,” Upadhyay said.
Special trains to and from Mumbai (Western Railway zone)
Other than the Northern Railway zone, the Western Railway zone has also released a list of special trains for the upcoming festive season.
|Train Name
|Train Number
|Departure Time
|Arrival Time (Destination)
|Departure Date(s)
|Destination
|LTT Mumbai-Banaras Weekly Special (4 trips)
|1053
|12:15 hrs
|16:05 hrs (Next Day)
|Wednesday (30.10.2024 & 06.11.2024)
|Banaras
|LTT Mumbai-Banaras Weekly Special (4 trips)
|1054
|20:30 hrs
|23:55 hrs (Next Day)
|Thursday (31.10.2024 & 07.11.2024)
|LTT Mumbai
|LTT-Danapur Bi-Weekly Special (8 trips)
|1009
|12:15 hrs
|17:00 hrs (Next Day)
|Monday & Saturday (26.10.2024, 28.10.2024, 02.11.2024, and 04.11.2024)
|Danapur
|LTT-Danapur Bi-Weekly Special (8 trips)
|1010
|18:15 hrs
|23:55 hrs (Next Day)
|Tuesday and Sunday (27.10.2024, 29.10.2024, 03.11.2024, and 05.11.2024)
|LTT Mumbai
|LTT-Samastipur Weekly Special (4 trips)
|1043
|12:15 hrs
|21:15 hrs (Next Day)
|Thursday (31.10.2024 and 07.11.2024)
|Samastipur
|LTT-Samastipur Weekly Special (4 trips)
|1044
|23:20 hrs
|07:40 hrs (3rd Day)
|Friday (01.11.2024 & 08.11.2024)
|LTT Mumbai
|LTT-Prayagraj Weekly Special (4 trips)
|1045
|12:15 hrs
|11:20 hrs (Next Day)
|Tuesday (29.10.2024 & 05.11.2024)
|Prayagraj
|LTT-Prayagraj Weekly Special (4 trips)
|1046
|18:50 hrs
|16:05 hrs (Next Day)
|Wednesday (30.10.2024 & 06.11.2024)
|LTT Mumbai
|LTT-Gorakhpur Bi-weekly Special (8 trips)
|1123
|12:15 hrs
|18:55 hrs (Next Day)
|Friday and Sunday (25.10.2024, 27.10.2024, 01.11.2024, and 03.11.2024)
|Gorakhpur
|LTT-Gorakhpur Bi-weekly Special (8 trips)
|1124
|21:15 hrs
|07:25 hrs (Third Day)
|Saturday and Monday (26.10.2024, 28.10.2024, 02.11.2024, and 04.11.2024)
|LTT Mumbai
Southern Railway’s special trains
The Southern Railway introduced two special trains to manage the surge in passenger numbers during the Durga Puja, Diwali, and Chhath festivals. These trains will continue to operate weekly, till November end.
Dr MGR Chennai Central - Santragachi Special Train: Train No 06089 will depart from Dr MGR Chennai Central at 1.30 pm on specific Wednesdays throughout October, and November. It will reach Santragachi at 8.50 pm, the following day. Train No 06090 will return from Santragachi at 11.40 pm on Thursdays and arrive back at Dr MGR Chennai Central at 9 am three days later.
Tambaram - Santragachi Special Train: Train No 06095 will leave Tambaram at 1 pm on Thursdays and reach Santragachi the next evening. Similarly, Train No 06096 will depart from Santragachi at 11.50 pm on Fridays and arrive in Tambaram at 9.45 am three days later.
Booking tickets for special trains
Tickets for the special trains can be booked online via the IRCTC app or by visiting the ticket counter. Travellers can also check train routes through the app. If using the Tatkal service, it is advisable to book early, as availability is limited.