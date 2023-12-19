Google's Year in Search 2023: All about most-searched people in India

Numerous occurrences and personalities that captivated users throughout the year were revealed in Google's 2023 Annual Search Report. The lists included different subjects from the victory of the Chandrayaan-3 moon mission to the charm of Bali as a travel destination and the film industry and TV Programs. Notably, sports figures dominated the list of the most searched individuals in India for the year 2023.

Bollywood actor Kiara Advani occupied the top spot on the list of trending personalities, putting her in the lead. But, Bollywood just secured two positions on the list, with the Cricket World Cup 2023 pushing many names in cricket to the top ten searches.

Top searched people on Google 2023

Kiara Advani:

She is well-known for her roles in movies like M.S. Dhoni: The Untold Story and Kabir Singh, Kiara Advani's wedding to actor Sidharth Malhotra in 2023 made headlines.

The couple got married on February 7 in a Hindu ceremony, despite rumours that they had been together since 2019. By December 14, 2023, Advani's wedding photo on Instagram had more than 16 million likes, making it India's most liked photo.

Shubman Gill:

A rising cricketer in Indian cricket, Shubman Gill stunned the world with his first T20-International century and surpassed records at the Cricket World Cup 2023. Gill's star performance attracted praise even from cricket legend Brian Lara, who hailed him as the "most talented batter of the new generation."

Rachin Ravindra:

Rachin Ravindra, a New Zealand cricketer but of Indian origin, became a sensation prior to the 2023 Cricket World Cup. Ravindra's three centuries and two half-centuries in ten matches made him the first non-Indian on the most-searched list, making him the fourth-highest run-scorer in the tournament.

Mohammed Shami:

The legend of the Cricket World Cup 2023, Mohammed Shami arose as the most deadly bowler, claiming 24 wickets in seven innings. His noteworthy five-wicket hauls and record-breaking bowling figures made him a champion performer.

David Beckham:

Former English footballer David Beckham garnered attention in India through the arrival of his Netflix documentary and his showcase at the 2023 Cricket World Cup as a UNICEF Goodwill Ambassador. Important moments from the documentary, including a lively communication with his wife, Victoria, became a web sensation on social media.

Elvish Yadav:

Elvish Yadav, a YouTube star got attention in 2023 by winning the second time of Bigg Boss OTT. The Gurugram-based content creator flaunts a significant following with 14.7 million subscribers and 1.3 billion views on his YouTube channel.

Glenn Maxwell:

Australian cricketer Glenn Maxwell dominated the headlines with an exceptional 201 not out during the 2023 Cricket World Cup, establishing different records. His innings was named "the innings of a lifetime," stamping him as the main Australian to score a double-century in an ODI run chase.

Travis Head:

The Australian cricketer played a crucial role in Australia's victory over India in the 2023 Cricket World Cup final. With his century in the run chase, Head turned out to be just the seventh batsman in history to accomplish this feat in a Cricket World Cup final, earning him the player of the match honour.

Suryakumar Yadav:

Suryakumar Yadav, also known as SKY, was criticised for his World Cup performance, but he continued to be a T20I star throughout the year. In spite of frustration in the final against Australia, his dangerous hits in other matches displayed an alternate side of his cricketing ability.