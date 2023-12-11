Year in Google Search: Chandrayaan-3, 'What is G20' top trending list

It is that time of the year when everyone looks back. Search giant Google has published a list of things that captured Indians’ attention in 2023, a year when the country made history by landing a spacecraft on the moon and taking the lead on the economic world stage by hosting the Group of 20 (G20) summit.

The country’s love for cricket and movies made it to the search list. The historic success of Chandrayaan-3 headlined news events, with the spacecraft’s journey to the moon prompting local and worldwide searches, said Google in a blog post.

India’s G20 presidency led ‘What Is’ search queries, marking curiosity about the multinational bloc. Other news-related queries showed people’s interest in national events like Karnataka assembly election results and debate about the Uniform Civil Code and global happenings like 'Israel News' and 'Turkey Earthquake'.

In the spirit of self-care, Google’s top trending ‘How To’ question was people searching about preventing sun damage to skin and hair with home remedies. People also searched for gyms, beauty parlours, and dermatologists near them. The expansion of the creator ecosystem in India is reflected in trending queries, with many people keen to know ‘how to reach my first 5K followers on YouTube’, said Google.

Top trending searches in news events

1) Chandrayaan-3

2) Karnataka State elections results



3) Israel news

4) Satish Kaushik

5) Budget 2023

Top trending searches in ‘What is’

1) What is G20

2) UCC kya hai

3) What is ChatGPT

4) Hamas kya hai

5) 8 September 2023 ko kya hai

Top tending travel destinations



1) Vietnam

2) Goa

3) Bali

4) Sri Lanka

5) Thailand

Top trending searches in matches

1) India vs Australia

2) India Vs New Zealand

3) India vs Sri Lanka

4) India vs England

5) India vs Ireland

Top trending searches in sport events

1) Indian Premier League

2) Cricket World cup

3) Asia Cup

4) Women’s Premier League



5) Asian Games

Top Searches in shows (OTT)

1) Farzi



2) Wednesday

3) Asur

4) Rana Naidu

5) The Last of Us

Top searches in celebrities

1) Kiara Advani

2) Shubham Gill

3) Rachin Ravindra

4) Mohammed Shammi

5) Elvish Yadav

Top searches in recipes

1) Mango pickle

2) Sex on the beach

3) Panchamrit

4) Hakusai

5) Dhaniya panjiri

Top searches in ‘near me’ category

1) Coding class near me

2) Earthquake near me

3) Zudio near me



4) Onam Sadhya near me

5) Jailer movie near me

Top searched in movies

1) Jawan

2) Gadar 2

3) Oppenheimer

4) Adipurush

5) Pathaan

Top trending search in memes

1) Bhupendra Jogi meme

2) So beautiful so elegant meme

3) Moye moye meme

4) Aayein meme

5) Aukat dikha di meme