Sensex (    %)
                        
Nifty (    %)
                        
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Bank (    %)
                        

10 Decoration Ideas on Christmas Evening and why they are important

Generally, the Christmas tree is an evergreen decoration. Not only was it thought to prevent illness and evil spirits, but it was also a symbol of eternal life with God

Christmas, Christmas celebrations, Christmas decorations

Photo: PTI

Sonika Nitin Nimje New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Dec 18 2023 | 5:56 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The holidays are the most joyful and exciting times of the year. From sumptuous feasts to stockings hung with care and presents under the tree, Christmas is about happiness, investing energy with loved ones, and eating an abundance of shortbread. A part of what makes special times of year so festive are the decorations and exotic lighting which make the Christmas season all the more fun. But what's the point of decorating for the holidays? Where exactly did these customs include?
For the vast majority of us, the Christmas Tree is one of the most symbolic pictures of the Christmas season. There are a few theories about how this became. One of these is the fact that the tree itself is a "Christianization" of pagan customs about the winter solstice. These practices incorporate adorning with evergreen branches.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

10 Christmas Decoration Ideas

    • Vintage ice skates-  A lot of us have a pair of old skates lying around. The astonishing thing about skates? They are so natural to decorate with. Fill vintage ice skates with greenery and festive berries and hang them by the laces on a wreath or on the wall.       
    • Angels- Besides the fact that angels visited Joseph and Mary but, in addition, showed up in the sky over Bethlehem to declare his introduction to the world. Since angels showed up high up in the sky, they are put on top of the Christmas tree.      
    • Star- The star is used instead of an angel on the top of the tree personifying the Christmas star that showed up on the night sky over Bethlehem to direct individuals to child Jesus.      
    • Bells: Generally, it is accepted that the ringing of chimes takes away the evil spirits. On the Christmas tree, the bells signify the declaration of Jesus' birth to the world, as the heavenly host expressed his praise to God.      
    • Candy Stick: To represent the humble shepherds who were the first to worship Christ, this red-and-white sweet is shaped like a shepherd's crook. Also, Jesus is frequently referred to as the Good Shepherd. The fact that the white color stands for Jesus' purity and the red color for his blood or sacrifice adds another meaning.      

Also Read

Lemon Tree Hotels rallies 15% in 4 days on signing new property in Shimla

Top 5 Christmas movies of 2023 to watch this winter with your family

TMS Ep577: Assembly election results, PMGKAY extension, Santa rally, COP28

Delhi HC permits Raghav Bahl, wife Ritu Kapur to travel abroad in Sept

JioCinema to release 'world's first angel investment show', Indian Angels

Watch: Man with bunny helmet rides a bull on Delhi road, internet reacts

Year in Google Search: Chandrayaan-3, 'What is G20' top trending list

India is a trend-setter, says Instagram's 'Trend Talk' insight 2024

Diwali 2023: Everything you need to know about 'Festival of Lights'

Karwa Chauth 2023: What colours should you wear according to zodiac signs?

    • Holly: The holly tree has sharp leaves and they represent the crown of thorns worn by Jesus. The red berries infer his blood.      
    • Fruit basket: A portrayal of food, it is an indication of having a lot to eat and to remind us to offer and share with others.     
    • Dove: This bird addresses the Essence of God and represents euphoria and joy. If the bird is in a home, it addresses trust in the cottage or home.     
    • Mistletoe: This parasitic plant is one of the four plants that are images of Christmas. It lives even after a variety of trees drop their leaves in the fall because it grows on them. Subsequently, it turned into an image of richness and never-ending life.   
    • Pickle: A pickle decoration concealed in the tree is another practice. It is believed that whoever finds it will have a prosperous year.


Topics : Christmas Christmas in India Christmastime

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Dec 18 2023 | 5:56 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveDelhi Air QualitySovereign Gold Bond 2023-24 Tranche IIIGold Silver Price TodayIPL 2024 Auction | Top Overseas PlayersDawood Ibrahim HospitalisedIPL 2024 AuctionBudget 2024
BROWSE STOCK COMPANIES
TRENDING NOW
TOP SEARCHED COMPANIES
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTBudgetBudget NewsBudget with BSLok Sabha Election 2024
SPORTSIPL 2024ICC World Cup 2023Pro Kabaddi LeaguePro Kabaddi League Points Table
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon