10 Decoration Ideas on Christmas Evening and why they are important

The holidays are the most joyful and exciting times of the year. From sumptuous feasts to stockings hung with care and presents under the tree, Christmas is about happiness, investing energy with loved ones, and eating an abundance of shortbread. A part of what makes special times of year so festive are the decorations and exotic lighting which make the Christmas season all the more fun. But what's the point of decorating for the holidays? Where exactly did these customs include?

For the vast majority of us, the Christmas Tree is one of the most symbolic pictures of the Christmas season. There are a few theories about how this became. One of these is the fact that the tree itself is a "Christianization" of pagan customs about the winter solstice. These practices incorporate adorning with evergreen branches.

10 Christmas Decoration Ideas

• Vintage ice skates- A lot of us have a pair of old skates lying around. The astonishing thing about skates? They are so natural to decorate with. Fill vintage ice skates with greenery and festive berries and hang them by the laces on a wreath or on the wall.

• Angels- Besides the fact that angels visited Joseph and Mary but, in addition, showed up in the sky over Bethlehem to declare his introduction to the world. Since angels showed up high up in the sky, they are put on top of the Christmas tree.

• Star- The star is used instead of an angel on the top of the tree personifying the Christmas star that showed up on the night sky over Bethlehem to direct individuals to child Jesus.

• Bells: Generally, it is accepted that the ringing of chimes takes away the evil spirits. On the Christmas tree, the bells signify the declaration of Jesus' birth to the world, as the heavenly host expressed his praise to God.

• Candy Stick: To represent the humble shepherds who were the first to worship Christ, this red-and-white sweet is shaped like a shepherd's crook. Also, Jesus is frequently referred to as the Good Shepherd. The fact that the white color stands for Jesus' purity and the red color for his blood or sacrifice adds another meaning.

• Holly: The holly tree has sharp leaves and they represent the crown of thorns worn by Jesus. The red berries infer his blood.

• Fruit basket: A portrayal of food, it is an indication of having a lot to eat and to remind us to offer and share with others.

• Dove: This bird addresses the Essence of God and represents euphoria and joy. If the bird is in a home, it addresses trust in the cottage or home.

• Mistletoe: This parasitic plant is one of the four plants that are images of Christmas. It lives even after a variety of trees drop their leaves in the fall because it grows on them. Subsequently, it turned into an image of richness and never-ending life.

• Pickle: A pickle decoration concealed in the tree is another practice. It is believed that whoever finds it will have a prosperous year.