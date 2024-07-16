Business Standard
Gujarati family drives from Ahmedabad to London in 73-year-old vintage car

The family covered 10,500 kms from Ahmedabad to London in 73 days, in a 73-year-old vintage car, crossing 16 countries along the way

Sudeep Singh Rawat New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 16 2024 | 1:15 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The internet is in awe of the unique adventure embarked on by this Gujarati family.
The family travelled all the way from India to London by road in a vintage car. Well, this was the reality of a Gujarati family, which set on a daunting and adventurous journey, covering 10,500 km from Ahmedabad to London in 73 days, and that too in a 73-year-old car.
The family completed their emotional expedition in 2023 but gained widespread attention on social media after featuring on an Instagram page.

An Instagram account, namely "The Culture Gully", shared a video of the Gujarati family that covered a 10,500 km road trip from Ahmedabad to London. Daman Thakore and his family set on an adventure of a lifetime in 1950s MG YT Lal Pari from their home in Ahmedabad to London.

The caption of the Instagram post also reads, "They covered a total of 16 countries over a span of 2.5 months with the cost of the trip equivalent to that of a Mercedes."

The video also features the car, which they affectionately called "Lal Pari (Red Angel)."

The family shared their achievement on a dedicated page expressing gratitude for the support they received. They described the journey as “73 days of madness, sweat, and blood.” This achievement makes them the first Indians to achieve this feat in a vintage car covering the journey from India to the UK.

How did Social Media users react?

Social Media users are expressing admiration for the family's courage and determination to cover this long journey.

One of the Instagram users said, “1976 I drove with my parents from London to Sri Lanka, more people must enjoy such once in a lifetime exciting over the land trips.”

Another user asked if they were able to do it because of a European passport. In response to that comment, a family member replied, “No we all had Indian passports. We were able to do this because we dreamt it and dared to act on it, everything is possible if you start.”

“I love this,” a fourth posted, “This is beautiful,” a third user wrote. 

First Published: Jul 16 2024 | 1:15 PM IST

