Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

Sam Altman driving Koenigsegg Regera; Musk takes jibe after video surfaces

Musk takes a dig at OpenAI co-founder Sam Altman for driving a $1.9M Koenigsegg Regera. Social media users wonder how a non-profit organisation's CEO could afford it

Sam Altman driving Koenigsegg Regera

Sam Altman driving Koenigsegg Regera

Sudeep Singh Rawat New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 12 2024 | 2:22 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Sam Altman, CEO of OpenAI, was recently seen in a viral video, where he was driving Koenigsegg Regera, one of the world's most exclusive and expensive hypercars. The video stunned social media users and they started wondering how the CEO of a non-profit organisation could afford such an expensive vehicle. 

Elon Musk, who was earlier involved in some legal tussle with the co-founder of OpenAI, Sam Altman, couldn't hold himself from letting loose a sharp response, emphasising their long-standing acrimonious relationship. The comment was made by an account of Tesla Owners Silicon Valley on X that wrote, ''CEO @OpenAI driving one of the most expensive cars. How did Open AI become a for-profit business when it was a non-profit?'' This is something that Musk has been trying to highlight for so long.
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

In response to the comment, Musk replied, "Great question."

What's the big deal with Altman's car?

The Koenigsegg Regera is a limited-edition sports car, launched by the Swedish automaker Koenigsegg in 2015. He produced only 85 models of this hypercar since its launch and the price of the luxury car is over $1.9 million. The car has even been sold for up to $3.7 billion (Rs 30.7 crore) at recent auctions.

According to the official website, it has a powerful twin-turbo V8 combustion engine with three electric motors and cutting-edge battery power developed with a new powertrain technology called Koenigsegg Direct Drive. The word Ragera means 'to reign' or 'to rule in Swedish.'

Musk and Altman Feud

Musk and Altman first met in Silicon Valley and co-founded OpenAI in 2015, which is a research company that specifically focuses on safe AI. However, Musk disagreed with the direction OpenAI was heading and believed that it strayed from its original goals. Consequently, Musk left the OpenAI board in 2018 after being involved in a public dispute with Altman. The relationship between both of them is strained and they often make comments on each other. In February 2024, Musk even sued Open AI and Altman, accusing them of abandoning the original goals of OpenAI.

Also Read

BYD, Tesla,EV market share in China, China's EV makers, Electric car makers

Only 19 of 137 Chinese EV brands to be profitable by decade's end

Tesla, Tesla logo

Tesla's share of US electric car market slips below 50% for first time

Tesla, cybertruck

Hedge funds hit hard by massive Tesla rally after betting on decline

Bhavish Aggarwal

'Tesla's loss, not India's': Ola CEO Bhavish Aggarwal on Tesla's pullback

Shanghai skyline, The Bund

Chinese AI firms showcase resilience at AI event despite US sanctions

Topics : Elon Musk Tesla Silicon Valley

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jul 12 2024 | 2:22 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayMalala Day 2024IAS Pooja KhedkarLatest News LIVENEST Result 2024Gold-Silver Price TodayOPPO Reno 12 series India launchLok Sabha Elections 2024Budget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon