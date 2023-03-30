close

Billionaire Isreal Englander pays $1 bn to ex-wife who left him for a woman

World's one of the richest men pays $1 billion to his ex-wife after she left him for a woman in a civil lawsuit settled privately

2 min read Last Updated : Mar 30 2023 | 1:57 PM IST
Manhattan society is gossiping about a hedge fund billionaire, a resident of the New York borough, settling a lawsuit filed by his wife and paying her $1 billion as part of their divorce.
Isreal Englander, 75, paid the amount to Caryl, who left him for a woman after more than 40 years of marriage, according to Pagesix.com, a celebrity news and gossip website. 

Caryl, 69, filed a civil lawsuit against Englander who allegedly "became enraged" when she fell in love with 55-year-old Swiss gallerist Dominique Levy.
In a civil lawsuit, the two women alleged Isreal "terrorised" them and tried to save billions in divorce by making Caryl sign a post-nuptial agreement. The lawsuit was mysteriously withdrawn after a week out of court. 

Caryl's lawyer, Peter E Bronstein, confirmed that his client settled the case amicably. An agreement prevents the two parties from discussing the terms.

Suit filed

The couple's marriage deteriorated in 2016 following Isreal's "repeated unfaithfulness to Caryl", claimed Caryl and Levy in a civil suit filed in the New York Supreme Court.

Isreal terrorised the two women to break their relationship, believing he could intimidate Caryl into ‘waking up’ and coming back to him,” the lawsuit alleged., “As he openly confessed to numerous people in Dominique’s professional circle, Isreal vowed to “destroy” Dominique and her business.”
The suit alleged, “He simultaneously intimidated and defrauded Caryl into executing a series of trust agreements and other financial documents— culminating in the November 2020 post-nuptial agreement—that stripped her of her equitable share of the billions of dollars of marital assets that the couple had built and accumulated together over four decades of marriage.”

$1 bn divorce settlement

The divorce settlement includes the former couple’s massive real estate portfolio portion and sizable art collection.
Caryl is to receive an ex-couple large property portfolio, which includes a $25 million waterfront estate in Greenwich, Connecticut.

In 2014, the Englanders paid $71.3 million for a duplex apartment at New York’s swanky 740 Park Ave., the city's landmark building for power brokers.
The couple married in 1975 and have three children.

 

Topics : Rich | Lawsuits | Law

First Published: Mar 30 2023 | 1:13 PM IST

