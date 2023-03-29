Durga Ashtami 2023: Importance, customs, greetings to send your loved ones



On this day, devotees pay homage to the goddess Mahagauri, the eighth avatar of Maa Durga. Mahagauri is said to have the ability to satisfy every desire of her devotees. Peacock green is the colour of the day, and symbolises individuality and uniqueness.



Maha Ashtami, also known as Durga Ashtami 2023, will be observed on March 29. Ram Navami, which takes place on March 30, will mark the end of the nine-day Navratri festival.

Durga Ashtami 2023: Importance



There are two mantras which are followed on the auspicious day of Ashtami: Ashtami celebrates the triumph of good over evil to commemorate Maa Durga's victory over the buffalo demon Mahishasura on this day. Maa Mahagauri is worshipped by devotees, who pray to her to reduce suffering and provide them with wealth and prosperity. During Ashtami, one can help get rid of all one's problems and sins by praying to Maa Durga. The Ashtami fast is also significant because it brings luck and prosperity.

1. Om Devi Mahagauryai Namah

Also Read India vs Wales Hockey World Cup 2023: Advantage India for a last 8 berth World NGO Day 2023: Theme, quotes, history, significance, celebration Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Jayanti: History, celebration in Maharashtra Gudi Padwa 2023: History, significance, celebration of Marathi New Year National Science Day 2023: Theme, History, Significance, Activities Over 979,000 vacant posts in govt, maximum of 293,000 in railways: Centre State govt web domains 'extremely vulnerable' to cyberattacks: Report Days after cheetah's death, Kuno National Park reports birth of four cubs Rajya Sabha adjourned till Monday amid Oppn uproar over Adani issue Govt launches 7th round of coal mine auctions; 106 mines for sale







Durga Ashtami 2023: Custom

During the nine days of Chaitra Navratri Durga Ashtami 2023 also known as Maha Ashtami is celebrated with a lot of enthusiasm and fervour. On this day, many people end their fasts and hold Kanya Puja, worshipping nine little girls as the avatars of goddess Durga and feeding them prasad made of puri, chana, and halwa. The young girls, also known as kanjaks, are welcomed home and worshipped on this day. A tilak is placed on their foreheads and a holy thread is wrapped around their wrists. Because red is Maa Durga's favourite colour, it is considered fortunate to present them with a red dupatta, and at the conclusion of the puja, they are presented with a small gift known as Dakshina.



2. Shwete Vrishesamarudha Shwetambaradhara Shuchih Mahagauri Shubham Dadyanmahadeva Pramodada.

Durga Ashtami 2023: Wishes

1. Happy Durga Ashtami. May goddess Durga bring this auspicious festival with colours, beauty, and happiness.

2. May this celebration fill your life with new delights that surround you and your friends and family with positive tones, presently and until the end of time. I wish you a happy Maha Ashtami.

3. May Maa Durga always be there to support you and assist you in achieving your objectives. Wishing you a very Cheerful Durga Ashtami.

4. May the goddess Durga give you a lot of strength to get through everything in life.

5. Happy Durga Ashtami! May the most powerful Maa Shakti safeguard your family from evil and fulfil all of your desires.