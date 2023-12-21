The fear of crocodiles is entirely expected, and the stories or videos shared on the web can add to the intensification of such feelings of fear. Crocodiles are ferocious hunters, and their appearance, apart from their reputation for being dangerous, can elicit strong reactions from people.

A man was recently shown being swallowed whole by a crocodile in a viral video that was doing rounds online. Nonetheless, when people investigated, they figured out that the actual story was totally unique and surprising.

Man swallowed by crocodile: Overview

Everyone in the virtual world was worried because of the viral video because they thought they were witnessing a terrifying crocodile attack. However, after looking into it further, the ruthless creature ends up being... a robot!









The video, rightly named "Robot Crocodile," has moved past 600,000 likes, with watchers in awe of the totally realistic appearance of the robots and the way the stunt was pulled. While the initial shock might have been genuine, the astonishing twist left everybody stunned by the imagination and technical ability behind the task.

Man swallowed by crocodile: Tweets

A user said, "I want to see when it's a real alligator; the plastic one is too easy,".

To mock the current trend of online comments, another user posted a sarcastic comment. He stated, "Oh, of course! Now a bunch of jealous people are claiming it's just a plastic and artificial crocodile."

A third user stated in a funny way that "the crocodile is already dead, the jaw is already broken, and it has no mobility. It's either an act or it ate it all, and then they killed it to get it out."