Now you can post videos with text captions on Instagram Notes: How it works

Instagram has added support for sharing short videos as notes on Instagram . The Instagram’s status message-like feature was initially limited to text of up to 60 characters, but with the new update it lets users share video notes limited to two seconds that are played back in loop. The feature lets users add a text caption to the videos as well.

Meta has also introduced additional ways to reply to Notes. Reply to a note can now include photos, videos, audio messages, stickers, and GIFs. However, the reply will be delivered as a chat message to the original poster.





ALSO READ : Meta to discontinue cross-app chats between Instagram and Facebook: Details Responding to Notes using media has been under testing for months. On November 13, Instagram head, Adam Mosseri on his broadcast channel on Instagram, announced that the platform is testing more ways to reply to Instagram Notes. “We hope this gives people new and fun ways to connect and interact in notes,” said Mosseri.

Earlier this month, Meta announced that it will be discontinuing cross-app communication between Facebook and Instagram starting mid-December.

A support page update on Instagram stated that users will not be able to start new conversations or calls with Facebook accounts from Instagram. To continue a conversation with Facebook accounts, users can start a new chat on Messenger or Facebook using their Facebook account.

Once the cross-app communication shuts off, any existing chats on Instagram with a Facebook account will become read-only. Additionally, any existing chats that an Instagram user had with Facebook accounts will not move to their inbox on Facebook or Messenger.