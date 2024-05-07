Met Gala 2024: Indian CEO stuns with magical butterfly dress, pics go viral

Indian fashion entrepreneur Mona Patel made her debut at Met Gala 2024, the biggest fashion night. Her look was an unexpected success at the mega event. She looked stunning in her animated butterfly gown. Patel was unanimously praised for her looks on social media, and judged to be among the best looking guests at the Met Gala.

Mona Patel made her debut appearance with custom Iris Van Herpen. Her floor-length gown featured kinetic butterflies on the sleeves that slowly fluttered their wings as she moved across the red carpet. Her dress perfectly matches the Met Gala theme of 2024, i.e., ‘The Garden of Time’. The dress Patel donned was full of sculptural elements, the fabric, the scalloped train and some other movie butterflies.

Check her dress here:





- she ate

- so dreamy, so magical

- those moving butterfly wings make it even more iconicpic.twitter.com/D95A13PYin Mona Patel- she ate- so dreamy, so magical- those moving butterfly wings make it even more iconic #MetGala May 7, 2024

Hollywood renowned stylist Law Roach styled entrepreneur Patel for the Met Gala 2024 at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City. It was a magical moment as she arrived wearing a gorgeous gown at the event on the red carpet.

Patel told Vogue India in March that she wanted her debut look to be something that represents and “celebrates her heritage and combines her love couture,” after she heard about the theme. "Iris Van Herpen seemed like the obvious choice," she added.

Patel and Law Roach visited Mumbai earlier this year with Iris Van Herpen team members for a factory visit and chose the jewels that adorned the entrepreneur on the red carpet.

Who is Mona Patel?

Mona Patel hails from Vadodara, Gujarat. She is an Indian fashion entrepreneur and philanthropist, who is currently based in the United States. She moved to the US where she attended Rutgers University in New Jersey. She returned to India to complete her undergraduate studies.

Patel moved to the United States when she was 22. She writes on her website that she packed three large suitcases with most of my priceless possessions and moved from India to Dallas, Texas,”

Since then, Patel has founded eight companies in different industries like healthcare, real estate and tech.

Patel is also a Forbes Next 1000 honoree. She is also known for her non-profit organisation, Couture For Cause, through which she offers one-of-a-kind couture pieces and raises funds for charities.