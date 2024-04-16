Business Standard
Watch: Hyderabad man sets Lamborghini on fire amid a financial dispute

The perpetrator claimed that the owner of the Rs 1 crore luxury car owed him money

Lamborghini set on fire in Hyderabad (X/@jsuryareddy)

Vasudha Mukherjee New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Apr 16 2024 | 3:18 PM IST

Listen to This Article

A 2009 Lamborghini sports car valued at Rs 1 crore was engulfed in flames in Hyderabad over a financial dispute. According to a report by PTI, the luxury vehicle was allegedly burnt by an individual involved in the sale and purchase of used cars, with the assistance of accomplices. The perpetrator claimed that the car's owner owed him money, leading to the destructive act.
 
The owner of the Lamborghini had expressed an interest in selling the vehicle and had informed friends to search for potential buyers.
The main accused, identified as Ahmed, reportedly contacted a friend of the car owner, who was known to him personally, and requested the car be brought to a specific location on Mamidipalli Road, situated on the outskirts of Hyderabad.

Upon the car's arrival on the evening of April 13, Ahmed, accompanied by several others, allegedly set the vehicle ablaze using petrol, citing the financial dispute as justification.

The incident, captured on video, depicts the yellow-coloured car consumed by flames, with the fire spreading rapidly before fire department personnel could intervene. The raging fire ultimately consumed the entire vehicle before it could be extinguished.
The video of the event quickly circulated and went viral on social media, sparking widespread shock. Authorities have initiated an investigation into the matter, and based on a complaint filed by the individual who transported the car, a case under Section 435 IPC (mischief by fire or explosive substance with intent to cause damage) has been registered.

Police have assured that a thorough investigation will be conducted to uncover the full details surrounding the incident. As the investigation unfolds, more information is expected to emerge.
 
First Published: Apr 16 2024 | 3:18 PM IST

