Soup thrown at Mona Lisa in Louvre Paris; da Vinci's artwork 'safe'

In this grab taken from video, activists gesture after throwing soup at the glass protecting the Mona Lisa, at the Louvre Museum, in Paris, Sunday.

Mona Lisa, the 16th-century painting by Leonardo da Vinci, was attacked in yet another display of protest by activists in France on Sunday. Two female protesters wearing T-shirts that read "food counterattack" threw soup at the artwork, which is placed at the Louvre in central Paris.

According to the museum officials, the artwork, guarded by a glass shield, did not face any damage. The museum will lodge a complaint, the officials said. Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

A video of the incident has also emerged and is going viral on social media. In the clip, the two protesters are heard saying, "What is more important? Art or the right to healthy and sustainable food?" "Your agricultural system is sick. Our farmers are dying at work."

Following the incident, the museum officials were quick to guard the area with black screens and evacuate the premises.

'Riposte Alimentaire' claims responsibility

The responsibility for the incident was claimed by 'Riposte Alimentaire' (Food Counterattack), which describes itself as a "civil resistance campaign."

On their official website, the group called for public support for their cause in the wake of the incident. "It is now up to us, ordinary citizens, to enforce the commitments to which our government refuses to comply and to build a just and resilient society. It is up to us to enter into civil resistance," a French description read, alongside the photo of the attacked Mona Lisa.

Past attacks on Mona Lisa

Notably, this is not the first time the Mona Lisa has been attacked by climate activists. In 2022, an activist threw a cake at the painting, urging people to "think of the Earth".

The painting has been under glass protection since 1956, when it had been attacked with acid while being on display in Montauban, France.

Since 2019, the painting has been under bulletproof glass for protection.

Artworks on climate activists' target

World-famous paintings have been under attack by climate activists recently, who seek to raise awareness by drawing attention through these stunts.

Diego Velázquez's oil painting at London's National Gallery, and Vincent van Gogh's "Sunflowers" have been among the targeted artworks in recent years.