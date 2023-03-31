close

Not Obama or Bieber, Elon Musk is now the most followed person on Twitter

Twitter has approximately 450 million monthly active users. Elon Musk, the CEO of Twitter, is followed by 30% of total Twitter users

Last Updated : Mar 31 2023 | 1:27 PM IST
Twitter chief Elon Musk is now the most followed individual on Twitter. As of March 31, Elon Musk had 133.1 million followers on the platform. The 51-year-old business tycoon has surpassed former US President Barack Obama, who was the most followed person on Twitter since 2020.
According to data available with Guinness World Records, Twitter has approximately 450 million monthly active users. Elon Musk, the CEO of Twitter, is followed by 30 per cent of total Twitter users.

Elon Musk took over Twitter on October 27, 2022. At that time, he had about 110 million users following him. Within five months of him buying the company in a much-discussed deal, the number of his followers increased to 133 million. Then, he used to be the third-most followed Twitter user behind former US President Barack Obama and singer Justin Bieber.
Citing data from stats tracker Social Blade, Mint reported that Obama has lost 267,585 followers, whereas Bieber has lost 118,950 followers in the last 30 days. On the other hand, Musk has added over three million followers during the same period.

Earlier, after buying Twitter, Elon Musk fired several key officials, including then-CEO Parag Agrawal. He issued an open letter to share the reasons behind his decision to purchase Twitter. It read, "The reason I acquired Twitter is because it is important to the future of civilization to have a common digital town square where a wide range of beliefs can be debated in a healthy manner, without resorting to violence."
Elon Musk has introduced a slew of changes to the social media platform, including the removal of legacy verified marks from non-Twitter Blue user accounts.

