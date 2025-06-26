Not using UPI apps helped me control my spending: Sania Mirza's sister

Anam Mirza, fashion entrepreneur and sister of tennis ace Sania Mirza, has revealed how one small digital change made a huge difference in her financial life. In her Instagram series Little Changes, Big Impact, Anam opened up about deleting UPI apps from her phone – a decision that helped her become more intentional with her spending.
She explained that removing payment apps like Google Pay and stopping QR code transactions forced her to pause before making purchases. What began as an experiment turned into a full-blown financial reset. “It may sound small,” she said, “but not having the option to instantly pay made me think harder about where my money was going.”
Anam admitted the initial days weren’t easy – she even had to borrow from friends for small things like coffee – but over time, this digital detox brought unexpected clarity. “I stopped spending on impulse. It helped me reconnect with the value of money.”
While many lean on UPI apps for convenience, Anam’s decision shows how stepping back from tech can lead to greater financial awareness.
“This year, I stopped using Google Pay. No UPI, no instant payment. So this year, I emptied my UPI account, deleted my UPI apps, no balance, nothing to scan. At first, it was annoying. I have walked into cafes without a card or cash. I have asked my friends to buy me coffee. Honestly, we’ve all forgotten what it’s like to carry wallets. Over time, I adjusted and realised I wasn’t spending randomly anymore,” Anam posted on her Instagram account.
Also Read
Beyond business: A life of tradition and evolution
Anam, who married Mohammad Asaduddin – son of cricketer Mohammad Azharuddin – in a traditional Hyderabadi nikaah in 2019, balances a life rooted in culture with one driven by modern entrepreneurship. Hyderabad, where the couple resides, continues to be a central part of their shared journey.
Though Sania Mirza rules the tennis court, Anam is carving her own space in the sports world. She recently collaborated with Global Sports to promote the Dubai Pickleball Open, highlighting her expanding interests and professional versatility.
From fashion to finance, and from tradition to innovation, Anam’s story is a reminder that even small lifestyle changes—like stepping away from digital payment platforms—can lead to big personal growth.