Wednesday, June 25, 2025 | 12:20 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Social Viral / Kolhapuri chappals star at Prada's Milan show, but India gets no credit

Kolhapuri chappals star at Prada's Milan show, but India gets no credit

Kolhapuri chappals walked the Prada runway in Milan. But while the world applauded the design, India-the land they came from-was left out of the spotlight

Kolhapuri chappals at Prada show

Prada showcased footwear strikingly similar to iconic Kolhapuri chappals.

Nandini Singh New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Jun 25 2025 | 12:16 PM IST

Listen to This Article

India has long inspired the world of fashion, but rarely does it get the credit it deserves. The latest example: The humble Kolhapuri chappal — handcrafted leather sandals with a centuries-old legacy. It has found its way to one of the most prestigious runways in the world, Prada’s Men’s Spring/ Summer 2026 show in Milan. But while the design took centre stage, the origin story remained in the shadows.
 
Prada’s showcase, held at the Deposito of the Fondazione Prada, was a visual metaphor of contrast and rebellion. Designed by Miuccia Prada and Raf Simons, the show featured 56 bold looks, with mashups like brown leather jackets over briefs, and suits layered with bright turtlenecks. The theme was “a shift of attitude – dismantling of meaning, and dismantling power.”
   
But for Indian fashion watchers, it was hard to ignore one glaring omission amid all that symbolism: the presence of Kolhapuri chappals, with no mention of Kolhapur. 
 

 

 

 

Also Read

Met Gala 2025: Rihanna's debut pregnancy with A$AP Rocky

Met Gala 2025: Rihanna debuts pregnancy as stars dazzle in tailored looks

J&K Assembly

Jammu and Kashmir Assembly erupts over Gulmarg fashion show amid Ramzan

Omar Abdullah, Omar

Fashion show in Gulmarg sparks row, J&K CM Omar Abdullah orders probe

PremiumSabyasachi's New York store. Twenty-five years on, it is one of the most recognisable brands from India

The India Story: Creative entrepreneurs take Indian designs to the world

Shubhanshu Shukla

What will Shubhanshu Shukla do during his 14-day space mission? Details

A detail too familiar 

The sandals, worn by several models, were unmistakable. Tan leather, slim silhouettes, ringed toes — textbook Kolhapuri. Prada even doubled down on the detail, sending out show invites that included a “leather ring” — a not-so-subtle nod to the defining feature of Kolhapuris.
 
Yet, no official recognition was given to the footwear’s Indian roots. The lack of credit has stirred sharp reactions online. As one post on X noted, “Prada SS26 includes Kolhapuri chappal, which originated from Kolhapur, Maharashtra, India, and is known for its intricate design and craftsmanship. Just like the ‘Scandinavian scarves’, the Western fashion industry is ripping off Indian fashion again.”
 
“They say if you don’t value your culture, someone else will and that’s exactly what’s happening. Prada is now selling Kolhapuri chappals for hundreds of dollars, while our artisans, who’ve kept this craft alive for generations, get no credit or fair pay," another user commented. 
“Prada’s latest season offerings – Kolhapuri chappals! Is there no geo-tagging of Kolhapuri chappals? Can they steal our legacy and sell it for insane amounts?” a third user questioned. 

A recurring pattern 

This isn’t a new story. The global fashion industry has long flirted with Indian aesthetics — be it Sabyasachi’s regal fabrics or Rahul Mishra’s intricate embroidery — but rarely does it acknowledge the heritage it borrows from. Just last year, a scarf resembling a dupatta was rebranded as a “Scandinavian minimalism” piece. A lehenga was called a “Y2K maxi skirt.” Even Alia Bhatt’s saree at Cannes was described by some Western outlets as a “gown”.
 
The Kolhapuri incident feels like another chapter in what many are calling a modern-day fashion colonisation — a global fascination with Indian tradition, minus the credit.
 

More From This Section

Gauranga Das met batchmate Sundar Pichai

'You deal with Google, I with God': When IIT batchmate met Sundar Pichai

Bhopal bridge

Bhopal bridge takes a sharp turn - literally: Internet explodes with memes

mumbai auto driver who earns 8 lakh

₹8 lakh bag-holding 'jugaad' by Mumbai auto near US consulate shut down

Jasper Reid

12 years, 75 cities, 1 letter: British CEO's goodbye to India goes viral

baarat, wall street

Wall Street gets a desi makeover with grand Indian wedding baraat of 400

Topics : fashion show BS Web Reports

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jun 25 2025 | 12:15 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStock to Watch TodayStocks to buy todayShubhanshu Shukla Axiom-4 Mission LIVEGold and Silver Rate TodayGlobe Civil Projects IPOHDB Financial IPOUGC Net 2025 Exam Date Garena Free Fire CodeUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon