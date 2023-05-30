World No Tobacco Day 2023: Theme, History, Importance & Role of Media



As per the World Health Organization (WHO), "This yearly celebration advises the general population on the risks regarding the usage of tobacco, the strategic approaches of tobacco organizations, how WHO is battling the tobacco pandemic, and how individuals all over the planet do to claim their right to health and healthy living and to safeguard people in the future." Every year on May 31, World No Tobacco Day is marked to raise public awareness of the health risks and dangers posed by tobacco use. The day is celebrated to feature the unsafe impacts of tobacco usage and promote appropriate guidelines to eliminate worldwide tobacco use.

World No Tobacco Day 2023: Theme



"The global campaign 2023 aims to educate tobacco farmers about alternative crop production, and marketing options and encourage them to grow healthy, sustainable crops. It will also expect to uncover the tobacco business' efforts to slow down attempts to substitute tobacco development with sustainable crops, subsequently adding to the worldwide food crisis", says WHO. On the day of World No Tobacco Day, 2023's theme is "We Need Food, Not Tobacco," according to the World Health Organization.

World No Tobacco Day 2023: History



World No Tobacco Day 2023: Importance Tobacco use is still a serious global health problem that kills millions of people every year and has a big financial and social impact on individuals, families, and societies. World No Tobacco Day was established in 1987 by the World Health Organization (WHO) to raise awareness of the widespread use of tobacco products and their negative effects on public health. The day's objectives are to raise public awareness of the dangers of smoking, advance efforts to control tobacco use and assist smokers in quitting.

Also Read In a first, New Zealand imposes lifetime ban on youth buying cigarettes Loneliness poses health risks as deadly as daily smoking: US surgeon Australia follows India to ban vaping as it becomes an epidemic among teens Vaping ban: Centre issues public notice for stricter implementation of Act World AIDS Vaccine Day 2023: Date, history, significance and more 'No fungus contamination in lassi': Amul terms viral video 'fake' National Brother's Day 2023: History, celebration and other details inside Maharana Pratap Jayanti 2023: Birth anniversary, History, and more After a gap of 15yrs, Kerala celebrates Jewish wedding in Kochi National Dengue Day 2023: Importance, everything you need to Know