National Brother's Day 2023: History, celebration and other details inside

Whether you are 8 or 80, being around your brothers can make you forget all your concerns for some time. Regardless of whether you are alongside your brother, you could never be unable to hate them as you have a long period of memories with them.

Brothers know us better than anyone else, are our biggest cheerleaders, and are our partners in crime. In times of crisis and loneliness, the presence of an older or younger brother may provide the greatest relief at times. Even if you don't connect for days, months, or years, when you do, it feels like old times once more.