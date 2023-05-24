close

National Brother's Day 2023: History, celebration and other details inside

C Daniel Rhodes from Alabama established National Brother's Day. He founded this day as he felt that in addition to National Sibling's Day

Sonika Nitin Nimje New Delhi
National Brother's Day 2023

National Brother's Day 2023. Image: Shutterstock

3 min read Last Updated : May 24 2023 | 1:15 PM IST
Brothers know us better than anyone else, are our biggest cheerleaders, and are our partners in crime. In times of crisis and loneliness, the presence of an older or younger brother may provide the greatest relief at times. Even if you don't connect for days, months, or years, when you do, it feels like old times once more.
Whether you are 8 or 80, being around your brothers can make you forget all your concerns for some time. Regardless of whether you are alongside your brother, you could never be unable to hate them as you have a long period of memories with them.

National Brother's Day 2023: History

Since 2005, National Brother's Day has been observed on May 24. Although short facts are known about the day's significance or history. It was C Daniel Rhodes from Alabama who is responsible for making this day and celebrating this holiday with brothers and family.
 

National Brother's Day 2023: Celebration

    • An unexpected visit: If you live in the same city as your brother, this is the perfect time to pay them a visit and give them a small gift that remembers them of the old days.
     
    • Go to Memory Lane: Return to the most unique period of your life called childhood and remember the memories nearest to your heart. Enjoy a hearty laugh with your brothers.

    • A meal together: There are numerous discussions that happen just during meal time. Make happy memories and talk like there is no tomorrow.
     
    • Phone to brother: Ensure that you have a lengthy phone conversation with your brother if you are not in the same city.

 

National Brother's Day 2023: Quotes

    • “Sometimes being a brother is even better than being a superhero”- Marc Brown.
     
    • “There is a little boy inside the man who is my brother. Oh, how I hated that little boy. And how I love him too”- Anna Quindlen.
     
    • “Oh, brothers! I don't care for my brothers. My elder brother won't die, and my younger brothers seem never to do anything else”- Oscar Wilde.
     
    • “You got to hold on to your brother and don’t let him fall, no matter what it looks like is happening and no matter how evil you get with him”- James Baldwin.
     
    • “This is my Brother, my Blood, the only thing in this World created from that which I was created from, the Person in this World who knows me best, the Person who would miss me most if I was gone”- James Frey.

Topics : festivals Holidays Alabama

First Published: May 24 2023 | 1:15 PM IST

