World Tribal Day: Know History, Theme, Importance of Indigenous People

The World Tribal Day is observed on August 9 every year to support and protect the rights of the world’s indigenous people. Today is also the day to acknowledge the important contributions and achievements of the tribal communities around the world towards making a better world, such as environmental conservation.

Also referred to as World Indigenous Day or International Day of World's Indigenous People, this day offers an excellent chance to effectively work towards defending the fundamental rights of tribal communities around the world.

World Indigenous Day: History

The observance of this day originates from a worldwide movement pointed toward recognizing the rights and significant commitments of tribal people. Regardless of comprising around 6% of the worldwide population, tribal communities are often marginalised, despite the fact that they have wealthy cultural diversity.

The idea of observing this day to respect tribal rights began within the United Nations. The essential objective was to protect the freedoms of these people and to guarantee that their voices get worldwide acknowledgment. In December 1994, the UN General Assembly embraced a goal to perceive and recognize the Global Day of the World's tribal People.

Tribal day: Theme

The theme picked for World Tribal Day 2023 is "Indigenous Youth as Agents of Change for Self-determination."

Global Tribal day: Importance

The importance of the World Tribal Day in 2023 lies in its ability to highlight the challenges experienced by various tribal communities around the world. These difficulties include issues like discrimination, poverty and restricted accessibility of schooling and medical care services.

This opportunity presents us a chance to celebrate and cherish the bountiful social heritage, customs, dialects, and experiences that tribal people add to the world. It's expected to develop unity among indigenous networks and to increase awareness within the more extensive people.

Tribals (adivasi) in India: Overview

In India, the term 'Adivasi' is used as an umbrella term to define a host of ethnic and tribal people that are considered as the aboriginal population of India.

According to the data, these ancestral groups make up approximately 8.6% of India's general population, which adds up to around 104 million people according to the 2011 census.

Although the most significant tribal population is settled in central India, they comprise only around 10% of the complete population around there.