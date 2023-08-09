Confirmation

Are you sure you want to Log out from Business Standard

close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

Sensex (-0.50%)
65516.47 -330.03
Nifty (-0.42%)
19489.05 -81.80
Nifty Smallcap (0.78%)
5378.40 + 41.65
Nifty Midcap (-0.14%)
37860.15 -52.35
Nifty Bank (-0.81%)
44602.40 -362.05
Heatmap

World Tribal Day: Know History, Theme, Importance of Indigenous People

The United Nations' (UN) World Tribal Day is observed on August 9 every year to raise awareness and safeguard the rights of indigenous populations globally

World Tribal Day 2023

World Tribal Day 2023

Sonika Nitin Nimje New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 09 2023 | 12:16 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

The World Tribal Day is observed on August 9 every year to support and protect the rights of the world’s indigenous people. Today is also the day to acknowledge the important contributions and achievements of the tribal communities around the world towards making a better world, such as environmental conservation.

Also referred to as World Indigenous Day or International Day of World's Indigenous People, this day offers an excellent chance to effectively work towards defending the fundamental rights of tribal communities around the world.

World Indigenous Day: History

The observance of this day originates from a worldwide movement pointed toward recognizing the rights and significant commitments of tribal people. Regardless of comprising around 6% of the worldwide population, tribal communities are often marginalised, despite the fact that they have wealthy cultural diversity.

The idea of observing this day to respect tribal rights began within the United Nations. The essential objective was to protect the freedoms of these people and to guarantee that their voices get worldwide acknowledgment. In December 1994, the UN General Assembly embraced a goal to perceive and recognize the Global Day of the World's tribal People.

Tribal day: Theme

The theme picked for World Tribal Day 2023 is "Indigenous Youth as Agents of Change for Self-determination."

Global Tribal day: Importance

The importance of the World Tribal Day in 2023 lies in its ability to highlight the challenges experienced by various tribal communities around the world. These difficulties include issues like discrimination, poverty and restricted accessibility of schooling and medical care services.

Also Read

International Albinism Awareness Day 2023: Theme, History and Importance

World Oceans Day 2023: Theme, History, Significance, How To Celebrate

World Music Day 2023: Date, History, Significance, Theme and more

'Historical' changes: Here is what the NCERT has dropped from text books

World Day Against Child Labour 2023: Tracing its History, Importance, Theme

International Cat Day 2023: All you need to know about this fuzzy pet

Watch video: Video of Dubai Sheikh's giant Hummer X3 goes viral

Man in Faridabad seen with a Convertible Maruti 800, netizens amused

China man kept 7 cows in apartment, asked to remove animals by neighbours

Islamic New Year: From date, history to importance of Muharram 2023


This opportunity presents us a chance to celebrate and cherish the bountiful social heritage, customs, dialects, and experiences that tribal people add to the world. It's expected to develop unity among indigenous networks and to increase awareness within the more extensive people.

Tribals (adivasi) in India: Overview

In India, the term 'Adivasi' is used as an umbrella term to define a host of ethnic and tribal people that are considered as the aboriginal population of India.  

According to the data, these ancestral groups make up approximately 8.6% of India's general population, which adds up to around 104 million people according to the 2011 census.

Although the most significant tribal population is settled in central India, they comprise only around 10% of the complete population around there. 

Topics : tribal rights tribal community Tribals Today News

First Published: Aug 09 2023 | 12:16 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesLatest News Live UpdatesNo-Confidence Motion Live NewsStock to Watch TodaySamsung Freedom Fest Sale 2023Gold-Silver PriceBook Lovers Day 2023MPL Lays offWI vs IND 3rd T20 HighlightsUniform Civil Code

Companies News

Shriram Group tycoon who gave away $750 mn sees profit in loans to poorShriram Group tycoon who gave away $750 mn sees profit in loans to poor

India News

No confidence motion LIVE: Rahul Gandhi, Amit Shah to speak in LS todayYogi govt goes strict on officials not responding to calls of public reps

Technology News

Explained: Why India restricted computers & who need a licenceiOPEX Technologies launches new AI framework to support businesses

Economy News

RBI likely to keep rate and policy stance unchanged to control inflationIndia's July inflation likely breached RBI's 6% upper tolerance level: Poll
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceIncome Tax CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTAssembly Elections 2023BudgetBudget with BSKarnataka Election 2023Elections
SPORTSAsia Cup 2023Cricket NewsWorld Cup 2023Asian Games 2023
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon