close
Sensex (1.01%)
63782.80 + 634.65
Nifty (1.01%)
19047.25 + 190.00
Nifty Smallcap (2.33%)
5825.75 + 132.80
Nifty Midcap (1.54%)
38701.85 + 585.10
Nifty Bank (1.19%)
42782.00 + 501.85
Heatmap

BS BFSI Summit: From Handoo to Bulusu, here're digital payment experts

Tech- Digital Payments theme on October 30: Next leg of growth

(From top left) Jatinder Handoo, DLAI; Vishwas Patel, Payments Council India; Arif Khan, Razorpay; Kalyan Kumar, Punjab National Bank; Sharath Bulusu, Google Pay

(From top left) Jatinder Handoo, DLAI; Vishwas Patel, Payments Council India; Arif Khan, Razorpay; Kalyan Kumar, Punjab National Bank; Sharath Bulusu, Google Pay

Business Standard
4 min read Last Updated : Oct 29 2023 | 9:35 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Business Standard BFSI Summit 2023: The two-day summit will be held in Mumbai’s Jio World Centre, Bandra-Kurla Complex, on October 30 and 31

Jatinder Handoo 
DLAI

BJatinder Handoo, chief executive officer of Digital Lenders Association of India (DLAI), has close to two decades of experience in the financial services and public policy sector. He was vice-president at one of India's premier microfinance industry associations, MFIN, which is also a self-regulatory organisation recognised by the Reserve Bank of India. Before MFIN, he worked at FINO, State Bank of India and HDFC Bank.

Handoo has studied law and regulation of inclusive finance at the University of Luxembourg and fintech regulations & innovation at the Cambridge Centre for Alternative Finance. His primary responsibility is to ensure DLAI members’ viewpoints are well represented at important forums and DLAI continues to represent, advise and consolidate the efforts of the digital lending industry. Besides these, he is also spearheading DLAI’s SRO application process and is closely involved with the regulators and policymakers.

Vishwas Patel
Payments Council India

Vishwas Patel is joint managing director at Infibeam Avenues and founder and CEO of the company’s payments business. In 2001, he founded the payment gateway brand CCAvenue, which today is among the top three online payment gateway platforms in India and ranks number two in the UAE among non-bank private digital payment companies.

Having studied law, Patel was earlier a practising counsel on the original side of the Bombay High Court. He has made significant contributions towards shaping and giving a direction to the digital payments industry in India for nearly two decades. He is currently the chairman of the Payments Council of India, the primary industry body representing all digital payments providers in the country.

Arif Khan
Razorpay

AArif Khan, chief innovation officer at Razorpay, is a banking and financial services industry veteran. He brings his experience of over two decades in working with various stakeholders and an deep understanding of the sector. Khan has held leadership positions at organisations like NPCI, Mastercard and HDFC Bank.

Before returning to Razorpay for a second stint, Khan was the chief digital officer at NPCI, leading its digital transformation-related strategic planning. He drove multiple technology initiatives, leveraged data and analytics to drive innovations, and understood new market behaviours to develop relevant solutions.

In his second stint at Razorpay, Khan is leading its banking, risk management, regulatory affairs, and public policy functions. In the first (2017 to 2019), he led several key initiatives and contributed to building a holistic business architecture.

Also Read

Leasing data shows BFSI sector has bounced back from pandemic lull

Tata AIA allows consumers to pay premiums through Whatsapp and UPI

G20 Summit 2023: Here is what the New Delhi Leaders' Declaration states

Save the date: It's time for India's biggest BFSI Summit of the year

BS BFSI Summit: From Ananth Narayan G to Sameer Nigam, here're key speakers

BS BFSI Summit: Soumya Kanti Ghosh to Sajjid Chinoy, here're key economists

BS BFSI Summit: From Umesh Revankar to Rakesh Singh, here're NBFC experts

BS BFSI Summit: From S Naren to Sailesh Raj Bhan, meet mutual fund CIOs

BS BFSI Summit: From Ridham Desai to Andrew Holland, here're market experts

BS BFSI Summit: From Ananth Narayan G to Sameer Nigam, here're key speakers


Earlier, as senior business leader at Mastercard, he drove growth for the company’s payment gateway platform and ‘Simplify Commerce’. Before that, Khan was senior vice-president at HDFC Bank, where he led and implemented strategic projects in the payments and digital space.

Kalyan Kumar 
Punjab National Bank

Kalyan Kumar, the executive director of Punjab National Bank (PNB) since October 2021, has been working in the banking industry for over 26 years. Having begun his journey as a rural development officer at Union Bank of India in 1995, he went on to supervise and control the successful amalgamation of Andhra Bank and Corporation Bank into Union Bank of India.

At present, he serves as the chairman of the board of PNB Gilts and a member of the board of PNB Cards & Services. He is a nominee member of the board of governors of the Management Development Society (MDI Society) and also serves on the board of IIFCL as a PSU nominee director.

Sharath Bulusu
Google Pay

Sharath Bulusu leads product management for Google Pay. He is focused on products that can contribute to the growing digital economy. Having started his career at Google in 2005 in Mountain View and London, he led the development of consumer products in advertising, media and commerce. He left Google in 2011 to play a key role in The Guardian’s digital transformation. Before his Google return, he led product management at HouseTrip and Myntra.

Follow our WhatsApp channel
Topics : bs events BFSI digital payment

First Published: Oct 29 2023 | 6:11 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveMaruti Suzuki Net ProfitQatar Death PenaltyKoffee with Karan Season 8Rajasthan Election 2023 LIVETelangana Election LIVEPAK vs SA Live ScoreBank Holidays in November 2023

Elections 2023

Telangana polls: BJP fields AP Mithun Reddy from Mahbubnagar in TelanganaChhattisgarh Assembly polls: Women commandos to guard 35 booths in Bastar

World Cup 2023

Cricket World Cup 2023 PAK vs SA Playing 11 LIVE: All eyes of XIs todayIND vs ENG: Virat bowls to Rohit, Bumrah bats for 30 mins, Gill foxed Siraj

India News

Infosys founder Narayana Murthy wants Indian youth to work 70 hours a weekRaahgiri Day 2023: All you need to know about Delhi's traffic advisory

Economy News

Festival season to bring some cheer to economy, say economists: PollReserve Bank of India allows premature deposit withdrawal up to Rs 1 crore
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan ElectionsTelangana ElectionsMadhya Pradesh ElectionsChhattisgarh ElectionsMizoram ElectionsAssembly Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024Budget
SPORTSAsian Games 2023ICC World Cup 2023World Cup 2023 ScheduleWorld Cup 2023 Points Table
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon