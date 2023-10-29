BS BFSI Summit: Soumya Kanti Ghosh to Sajjid Chinoy, here're key economists

Business Standard BFSI Summit: The two-day summit will be held in Mumbai’s Jio World Centre, Bandra-Kurla Complex, on October 30 and 31



Soumya Kanti Ghosh

State Bank of India







Sonal Varma Currently the group chief economic advisor of State Bank of India, Soumya Kanti Ghosh has been a co-author of a pioneering work to capture payroll data in India for the first time, both formal and informal, and associated with designing the PM-KISAN scheme for farmers and the ECLG scheme for MSME borrowers. Currently, he is a member of a working group set up by the Government of India for the revision of the wholesale price index. He also serves as chairman of the Indian Banks’ Association’s Economist Group. Previously, he has had stints at Tata AIA, American Express and ICRA.

Nomura







Aditi Nayar ICRA

As chief economist at ICRA, Aditi Nayar leads research in policy assessment, fiscal analysis and debt sustainability at the sovereign and sub-sovereign levels. She has been a part of credit rating exercises for sub-sovereign debt in India like power distribution companies and urban local bodies. Previously, Nayar worked as a research analyst with the World Bank, where her focus was on fiscal and macroeconomic issues. She holds masters degrees in philosophy and economics from the University of Oxford. Sonal Varma is Nomura’s chief economist for India and Asia ex-Japan, based in Singapore. Her work includes analysing key economic trends in the region as part of Nomura’s Asia ex-Japan global markets research team. Previously, she has had stints with Lehman Brothers, ICICI Bank and CRISIL, and she has also worked with the Indian government on designing India's index of industrial production. Varma holds a masters degree in economics from the Delhi School of Economics.

Abheek Barua

HDFC Bank





Sajjid Chinoy JP Morgan





Samiran Chakraborty Before taking over as chief India economist at JP Morgan, Sajjid Chinoy worked at the International Monetary Fund (IMF) and was a Senior Associate at McKinsey & Company. Earlier, he also served as a member of the Reserve Bank of India’s ‘Expert Committee to Revise and Strengthen the Monetary Policy Framework’, which proposed inflation targeting, and was a consultant with the FRBM Review Committee, which recently proposed a new fiscal anchor. Chinoy has authored several publications on the Indian economy and co-edited Reforming India’s External, Fiscal and Financial Policies, a book on Indian economic reforms, with Dr Anne O Krueger. He received his PhD. in Economics at Stanford University in 2001. Currently the chief economist and executive vice-president at HDFC Bank, Abheek Barua has worked in the banking sector for over two decades. Deft in banking, econometrics, portfolio management, risk management and finance, Barua held the position of vice-president at ABN AMRO Bank India before joining HDFC Bank in 2007. He has completed his masters in economics from University of Maryland at College Park.

Also Read Leasing data shows BFSI sector has bounced back from pandemic lull G20 Summit 2023: Here is what the New Delhi Leaders' Declaration states Save the date: It's time for India's biggest BFSI Summit of the year BS BFSI Summit: From Ananth Narayan G to Sameer Nigam, here're key speakers BS BFSI Summit: From Shaktikanta Das to K V Kamath, here're key speakers BS BFSI Summit: From Umesh Revankar to Rakesh Singh, here're NBFC experts BS BFSI Summit: From S Naren to Sailesh Raj Bhan, meet mutual fund CIOs BS BFSI Summit: From Ridham Desai to Andrew Holland, here're market experts BS BFSI Summit: From Ananth Narayan G to Sameer Nigam, here're key speakers BS BFSI Summit: From Shaktikanta Das to K V Kamath, here're key speakers

Citibank India



Before joining Citigroup as its chief economist for India, Samiran Chakraborty was the head of South Asia Macro Research at Standard Chartered. His expertise ranges from analysing macro fundamentals of the Indian economy to Indian financial markets. A member of industry bodies CII and Ficci’s economic affairs sub-committee and CNBC’s Citizen’s Monetary Policy Committee, Chakraborty has also served as a faculty member at Delhi School of Economics (1998 to 2004), and as chief economist at ICICI Bank (2004 to 2009).