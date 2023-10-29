BS BFSI Summit: From S Naren to Sailesh Raj Bhan, meet mutual fund CIOs

Business Standard BFSI Summit: The two-day summit will be held in Mumbai’s Jio World Centre, Bandra-Kurla Complex, on October 30 and 31

MUTUAL FUND CIOs



S Naren

ICICI Prudential Mutual Fund







Mahesh Patil Aditya Birla Sun Life Mutual Fund

Sankaran Naren, currently the executive director and chief investment officer (CIO) at ICICI Prudential MF, is one of the most well-known investment gurus in the country and appreciated for his value-oriented approach. Naren has vast experience across the financial services industry — investment banking, fund management, equity research, and stockbroking operations. Naren has been associated with the ICICI Prudential AMC since October 2004.





Rajeev Thakkar PPFAS Mutual Fund







Rajeev Radhakrishnan SBI Mutual Fund

Rajeev Thakkar is currently the CIO and director of PPFAS Mutual Fund. He has more than two decades of experience in a variety of capital market segments, such as investment banking, corporate finance, securities broking and managing clients’ investments in equities. Thakkar is a strong believer in “value investing” and is heavily influenced by the approach of Warren Buffett and Charlie Munger. He has a keen eye for undervalued companies. Chief investment officer at Aditya Birla Sun Life Asset Management Company, Mahesh Patil oversees over Rs 3 trillion worth of assets under management. As head of investments, he directly manages funds such as frontline equity, multicap and focused equity. Patil has more than 30 years of experience and has been with the fund house since 2005.





Ashish Gupta Axis MF





Sailesh Raj Bhan Ashish Gupta joined Axis AMC in March 2023 as chief investment officer for Axis Mutual Fund. He has an experience of 25 years across varied industries. His last stint was with Credit Suisse as head of equity research for India. Gupta was one of the earliest to identify the asset quality cycle in Indian banks in 2011 and authored several marquee reports, including the 'House of Debt' series. Additionally, he is an independent director for Small Industries Development Bank of India and an appointed member on Irdai’s consultative committee on investments. Rajeev Radhakrishnan joined SBI Funds Management in 2008 as a fixed income fund manager. He is currently CIO (Fixed Income) and directly manages a number of funds. Before SBI MF, Radhakrishnan was co-fund manager (fixed income) with UTI Asset Management for seven years. An engineering graduate, Radhakrishnan holds a masters degree in finance from Mumbai University. He is also a charterholder of the CFA Institute, USA.

Also Read Aditya-L1 launch: Isro sun mission's launch date, time, and where to watch Sun Pharma Q1 net profit drops 2% YoY, Revenue up 11%; US sales at $471 mn Aditya Birla Group to launch branded jewellery retail business in India Aditya-L1 spacecraft takes selfie, images of Sun and moon from space Aditya Birla Capital Q1FY24 results: Net profit jumps 51% YoY to Rs 648 cr BS BFSI Summit: From Ridham Desai to Andrew Holland, here're market experts BS BFSI Summit: From Ananth Narayan G to Sameer Nigam, here're key speakers BS BFSI Summit: From Shaktikanta Das to K V Kamath, here're key speakers Save the date: It's time for India's biggest BFSI Summit of the year Unlocking India's infrastructure: How technology powers Gati Shakti mission

Nippon India MF



Sailesh Raj Bhan is CIO (Equity) at Nippon India MF. He has over 27 years of experience in Indian equity markets — over 19 years of that at Nippon Life India Asset Management. He was elevated to the position of CIO (Equity) last year. An MBA in finance and CFA by qualification, he has been managing Nippon India's multiple flagship funds — largecap fund, multicap fund & pharma fund — for over 15 years.