BS IMLC: 'There's a need for re-look at affordable housing definition'

Heads of India’s leading housing finance companies met at Business Standard India Mortgage Leadership Conclave 2024 to discuss ‘Housing for All — How Affordable is Affordable Housing?’ The panel included T Adhikari, MD & CEO, LIC Housing Finance; Jairam Sridharan, MD, Piramal Capital & Housing Finance; Lakshminarayanan Duraiswamy, MD, Sundaram Home Finance; Ravi Subramanian, MD & CEO, Shriram Housing Finance; and Shantanu Rege, MD & CEO, Mahindra Home Finance. Edited excerpts:

Is there a need for a re-look at the definition of affordable housing, which is Rs 45 lakh per unit?

Adhikari: I believe there is a need to re-look