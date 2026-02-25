Experts call for agri shift from subsidies to sustainability, nutrition

India is already a heavyweight in global farm trade in pockets like rice exports, but experts urge a pivot from the subsidy and procurement mindset to a productivity and nutrition strategy that still protects farmers from volatility.

These views were expressed at a panel discussion titled Can India be the world’s food factory? during the Business Standard Manthan Summit. The session was moderated by Sanjeeb Mukherjee of Business Standard and featured Ramesh Chand, member, NITI Aayog, Ashok Gulati, professor at the Indian Council for Research on International Economic Relations (ICRIER), and Laveesh Bhandari, president and senior fellow at the Centre for Social and Economic Progress (CSEP).

Ramesh Chand argued that India already looks like a “world power” in rice but added that ambition has to be filtered through desirability and consequences.

He said that in becoming a world power in rice, India has also become the biggest exporter of virtual water. When India ships a kilogram of rice, Chand said, it effectively ships about 3,000 litres of virtual water — a fact that ties export bravado to falling water tables in intensive rice belts. “So should we acquire this title of being world power by making our own people water insecure? Insecure in terms of basic necessity?” he asked.

Chand also challenged what he called a “negative mindset” around agriculture, calling it the biggest challenge in the sector. By his estimate, India’s agriculture grew at an average 4.6 per cent over the 10 years up to 2025, a historically high pace for the sector. Among major agricultural economies, he said India is now the fastest-growing, having “beaten” China on that metric.

Within the sector, the most subsidised and most “protected” segment — field crops covering cereals, pulses, and oilseeds — has the lowest growth, around 1.5 per cent once maize is excluded, despite being the segment most closely associated with MSP and government support.

“These are the crops which benefit highest in terms of subsidies and support that is being given by the government. So, this is a big challenge. I think it is a more serious challenge for policy that if the segment where you are putting in so much money, that sector is having minimum growth,” he noted.

Adding to the export strength argument, Ashok Gulati said that India’s export strength is real, but it can stall if the domestic production model depletes resources and locks in perverse incentives. Gulati said big trade negotiations — he referred to the EU and US as “the mother and father of all trade deals” — bring opportunities, but only for products that can clear sanitary and phytosanitary (SPS) barriers.

Making a comparison, Gulati said the world’s two largest economies, China and the US, are net importers of agriculture, while India remains a net exporter. The surplus, however, does not settle the “feed the world” debate because India’s binding constraint is nutrition and sustainability. Gulati said India may be 10–20 years away from nutritional security, citing stunting among under-five children at about 35 per cent.

He said soil nutrient depletion has reduced the nutritional quality of produce over time, while groundwater in Punjab and Haryana is depleting by about 1.5 feet a year, alongside contamination, air pollution, and biodiversity loss. “So business as usual has given us food security, not nutritional security; it has damaged the planet’s basic resource endowment, and unless we go for regenerative agriculture and change our policies, change our products, change our practices, we will not be able to even meet our own needs,” he added.

Calling fertiliser reform a “major issue”, Gulati suggested that better targeting could free money for agricultural R&D. The political economy, he argued, has moved towards free food and near-free urea, with the only notable change in a decade being the reduction of the urea bag size from 50 kg to 45 kg.

Gulati placed hope in AgriStack — a government-led digital public infrastructure (DPI) for agriculture — and the use of digital and space technology to triangulate land records, cropping patterns, recommended nutrient doses, and purchase histories to identify who is actually farming and what inputs they need, especially in a system where tenancy and outdated land records create mis-targeting. “If we can get these things in place, you will save at least Rs 30,000–40,000 crore every year just from fertiliser subsidy,” he suggested, adding that India needs to move from a dole model towards a development one.

Laveesh Bhandari, on the other hand, said that trade deals are “reactive mechanisms” and not the main game. The deeper problem is that India is “too scared” to open agriculture and competitiveness is untested. “Our agriculture sector, large parts of it, is really not competitive, or at least we believe it is not competitive. It may be. We don’t know. We haven’t even tried it out,” he noted.

He argued the state often intervenes, creates an artificial market failure, and then tries to correct it with more intervention, culminating in a subsidy architecture that becomes politically impossible to unwind. Interestingly, he credited much of agriculture’s recent growth not to farm policy but to broader investments over decades in telecom, primary education, and roads. The lesson, in his telling, is that the government should focus on such “contributory issues” where market failures exist and otherwise “step back”.

Saying that the only two goals we should focus on should be creating surpluses and being kind to the environment, Bhandari added: “The government needs to withdraw, let markets do things. There will be some messiness there. There will be some people who will lose temporarily, gain some, but things will be good.”

Chand, however, believes in a more “nuanced” role for the state because every major economy intervenes in agriculture, but smarter systems intervene without distorting prices. “So you find that governments almost everywhere, in most of the countries, intervene. But they intervene in such a way that they are not thrusting the price on the market,” he said.