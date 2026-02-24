Dixon evaluating expansion in Madhya Pradesh for making telecom devices

The country’s largest home-grown electronics manufacturing services provider, Dixon Technologies, said it was evaluating Gwalior, Madhya Pradesh, for manufacturing telecom devices within upcoming telecom manufacturing zones, one of which is coming up in the state.

The top executive said that the company had grown significantly to close at Rs 50,000 crore this financial year, with 14,000 employees and 26 factories, with a market cap of Rs 65,000 crore — up from 1,400 people, four factories and a market cap of Rs 2,500 crore some eight to nine years ago.

“We are seriously evaluating Gwalior, MP because we are one of the largest manufacturers of telecom devices, in which we have a joint venture with Bharti Airtel, and the government is hopefully rolling out a scheme called telecom manufacturing zones,” said Atul Lall, vice-chairman and managing director, Dixon Technologies, in a fireside chat on “Industry 5.0: Scaling up India’s factories” at the Business Standard Manthan 2026 on Tuesday.

He added that the expansion beyond northern India into Madhya Pradesh was backed by the large pool of talent available in the state, with about 35–40 engineering colleges. The company added that it will also set up a centre of excellence with BITS in Pilani and Hyderabad campuses for developing curricula for training engineers so that the industry gets the best talent pool. “We are also working with Plaksha University in Mohali,” he added.

Dixon currently operates out of factories in Noida, Greater Noida, Uttarakhand, Tirupati, Sri City and Chennai. Lall added that the company was investing in setting up a display plant and had acquired a camera module factory, while investing in mechanical enclosures, as a way to deepen its manufacturing abilities.

Lall added that government support was required for another two to three years for taking mobile manufacturing to the global markets, for deepening manufacturing and making it design-led. “Also, the next phase is to create some Indian global brands so that the policy framework should be aligned towards achieving these objectives,” he said. Lall added that while the schemes have helped the industry grow to $30 billion in the last seven years, the aspiration was to take it to almost $500 billion.

“We feel we have just scratched the surface. In our industry parlance, this is the real ‘why buy’ moment for electronics manufacturing. We are at an inflection point,” Lall said.

Lall added that India had reached an inflection point in electronics manufacturing by making all its phones within the country, and now needed to deepen value addition by making PCBs here, besides passives, antennas, mechanical enclosures, camera modules and display devices.

He added that India must create its own intellectual property (IP), for which the country would need engineers skilled in precision engineering, thermal management, optics, tools and dies, and advanced electronics.

A participant and beneficiary of multiple electronics manufacturing schemes by the government — the Phased Manufacturing Programme, Production Linked Incentive Scheme and Electronics Component Manufacturing Scheme — Dixon was waiting for the Indian Semiconductor Mission 2.0 to be rolled out, following which the company will take a call on expanding into the semiconductor space.

Talking about Apple, the top executive said that the Apple ecosystem was extremely important for India as well as the industry. “It may be competition but it's a huge learning experience as well. So we look at it from a very positive perspective.”

On global uncertainty and tariffs, Lall said that a major aspiration of the industry was to expand to global markets, including the US. While phones were carved out of tariff impacts, other categories such as washing machines, lighting, telecom devices, routers, fixed wireless devices and radios for telecom networks saw tariffs add a huge element of uncertainty. “Any amount of uncertainty is damaging for the business,” he noted.

The top executive added that the industry has to address the important requirement of implementing AI through the cultural mindset of people. “We have to partner with the technology companies in our roadmap of AI implementation. Dixon is committed to it,” he said. He noted the increasing level of automation in dark factories.

On diversification of the resource base outside China, Lall said that India would have to forge partnerships beyond China as the country would need to deepen its value addition.