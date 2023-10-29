close
BS BFSI Summit: From Sanjay Agarwal to Inderjit Camotra, meet SFBs experts

Small Finance Bank CEOs Panel's theme on October 31: Can SFBs become universal banks?

(From top left) Sanjay Agarwal, AU Small Finance Bank; Ajay Kanwal, Jana Small Finance Bank; Ittira Davis, Ujjivan Small Finance Bank; Inderjit Camotra, Unity Small Finance Bank

Business Standard
3 min read Last Updated : Oct 29 2023 | 9:32 PM IST
Business Standard BFSI Summit 2023: The two-day summit will be held in Mumbai’s Jio World Centre, Bandra-Kurla Complex, on October 30 and 31

Sanjay Agarwal 
AU Small Finance Bank
 
Sanjay Agarwal, promoter and MD & CEO of Jaipur-based AU Small Finance Bank, has over 28 years of strategic executive experience in the banking industry. He has worked in accountancy, agri and rural economy, banking, economics, finance & treasury, small-scale industry, human resource, risk and business management. Agarwal is credited with creating a culture of business excellence at the bank and delivering performance through an execution-oriented approach. He has led the bank’s evolution to the highest corporate governance standards with enhan­c­ed disclosures. A commerce graduate from Government College, Ajmer, Agarwal is an all-India rank-holding chartered accountant.

Ajay Kanwal
Jana Small Finance Bank
 
Ajay Kanwal, MD & CEO of Jana SFB, is a senior consumer and commercial banker with 32 years of experience across Asia. He has held leadership positions throughout his banking career and has a proven track record of planning and executing strategy to deliver profits in multicultural and emerging-market environments. His early career includ­ed a stint with Citibank in India as manager for sales and services. He then moved to Standard Chartered and worked on key assignments, including as regional chief executive for South Asia and Asean. An engineering graduate from Jawaharlal Nehru Engineering College, Aurangabad, Kanwal holds a masters in management from Mumbai University.

Ittira Davis
Ujjivan Small Finance Bank
 
Ittira Davis, managing director and chief executive officer of Ujjivan Small Finance Bank, is an international banker with over 40 years of banking experience. He has worked extensively in India, West Asia and Europe. His early career included a stint with Citibank India as manager for business origination from multinational corporations. He also worked in the social sector as director at Parinaam, a Bengaluru-based non-profit foundation engaging with urban, low-income communities. Associated with Ujjivan since 2015, Davis played a pivotal role in its transition into a small finance bank. Later, he was the chief operating officer of the bank until June 2018. Davis is an Indian Institute of Management, Ahmedabad, graduate.

Inderjit Camotra
Unity Small Finance Bank
 

Inderjit Camotra is a senior banker with over three decades of experience across India. Managing director and chief executive officer of Unity Small Finance Bank since November 2021, Camotra has held several leadership positions, including at Standard Chartered Bank, ANZ and Citibank in India. Before joining Unity SFB, he was executive director at Centrum Financial Services. At the start of his career with Citibank, he played a key role in building home loan portfolios and fiduciary products.
 
Camotra holds a Bachelor of Technology degree (BTech) degree in chemical engineering from IIT Delhi, and is an MBA in Finance from Clarkson University, US. He also holds a Bachelor of Law (LLB) degree from University of Mumbai.

Topics : bs events BFSI Small Finance Banks

First Published: Oct 29 2023 | 7:43 PM IST

