Hardware to humanware: Ipsita Dasgupta on PCs for kids and women's hurdles

It’s one of those drenched Mumbai monsoon days that can turn even the most carefully planned diaries to mush. Our lunch at Vetro, the Italian restaurant at The Oberoi, Nariman Point, Mumbai, has already been rained off once. Today, the skies are still heavy, but Ipsita Dasgupta arrives early, claiming a corner table before I manage to navigate the traffic.

Her résumé reads like a roll call of global tech royalty — Amazon, Apple, IBM, Cisco, GE — and now the top job at HP India. What’s striking is the absence of battle scars so